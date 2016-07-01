By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, July 1 Spanish and Italian borrowing
costs hit their lowest levels in more than a year on Friday and
were set for their biggest weekly fall in almost four years amid
talk about changes to the ECB's asset purchase programme that
could benefit southern Europe.
Spain's 10-year bond yield, down almost 50 basis points so
far this week, extended its fall to 1.09 percent,
while Italian yields fell more than 10 bps to 1.037 percent
- its lowest since March 2015.
The European Central Bank's 1.7 trillion euro bond-buying
programme and talk of further monetary stimulus to offset the
fallout from Britain's shock decision to leave the European
Union has proved a powerful buffer to euro zone bonds this week.
Analysts attributed the latest fall in peripheral yields to
a Bloomberg report that the ECB was considering looser rules for
its quantitative easing programme that may include a change in
the allocation of bond purchases away from the size of a
country's economy towards one that is more in line with
outstanding debt.
"The speculation that the ECB might adjust its QE programme
is something that is being received excitedly in bond markets,"
said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank. "It would mean
that issuers who have large outstanding debt like Italy would
stand to benefit."
The ECB is facing a scarcity of eligible bonds for its bond
buying programme in countries that include benchmark issuer
Germany where most purchases are made. The issue has become more
pressing this week as bond yields fall further in the wake of
the Brexit vote.
According to Swiss wealth manager Pictet, more than half the
German government bonds on the ECB's shopping list are
ineligible for its asset-purchase programme because they yield
less than the deposit rate, which is at minus 0.40 percent.
The ECB's QE scheme, launched in March last year, is
restricted by several rules aimed at limiting its risks: as well
as the yield limit, the ECB cannot hold more than a third of any
country's debt or of any specific bond issue.
Changes to the capital key rule will face opposition from
some governments and officials as it could lead the ECB towards
buying bonds from more heavily-indebted countries.
Sources told Reuters on Friday that the ECB is not currently
considering buying government debt out of proportion to euro
zone countries' shareholding in the bank and the hurdle for
abandoning this capital key is high.
Bond yields moved off their low after the report.
"There's an extremely high bar for changing the capital key,
so I think the ECB is likely to opt for other measures to deal
with the scarcity issue," said Peter Chatwell, a strategist at
Mizuho.
As markets bet on further monetary stimulus globally to
shore up economic growth in the wake of the Brexit vote, yields
on core government bonds tumbled to new lows.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said late on Thursday
the central bank would probably need to pump more stimulus into
Britain's economy over the summer after the shock of last week's
decision by voters to leave the European Union.
Ten-year bond yields in France, the Netherlands and Ireland
all hit new record lows. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to a
10-year low of 1.38 percent and Britain's 10-year
government bond yield fell to a new low of 0.86 percent
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)