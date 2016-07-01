* Yields globally slide on post-Brexit stimulus hopes
* French, Irish, Dutch, British 10-year yields at record
lows
* Spanish, Italian yields set for biggest weekly fall since
2012
* Media reports that ECB could loosen parameters of QE in
focus
* ECB not considering changes to capital key - sources
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, July 1 Borrowing costs across the euro
zone sank to new lows on Friday, with yields in Spain, Italy and
Ireland set for their biggest weekly fall in almost four years
on rising expectations of central bank policy action following
Brexit.
Spain and Italy, where 10-year yields hit their lowest in
more than a year, saw the most pronounced market moves amid talk
about changes to the European Central Bank's asset purchase
programme that could benefit southern Europe.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said late on Thursday
the central bank would probably need to pump more stimulus into
Britain's economy over the summer after the shock of last week's
decision by voters to leave the EU, adding fuel to a stellar
rally in global bond markets.
Ten-year yields in France, the Netherlands, Ireland and
Britain set new record lows, while U.S. Treasury yields tumbled
to four-year lows, within striking distance of all-time lows.
"We've got a political crisis in the UK, with an economic
one about to hit, so there will be spillovers from that," said
Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital
Markets. "That's why bond markets are pricing in more stimulus
and the ECB will have to do what's required."
Uncertainty over Brexit will dampen near-term economic
growth for the UK and the rest of Europe and affect output
globally, according to the International Monetary Fund.
France's 10-year bond yield hit a record low of 0.15 percent
and was set for its biggest weekly fall in over
three years. Dutch yields fell to a low of 0.06 percent
and Ireland's 10-year bond yield hit 0.48 percent
-- its biggest weekly fall in almost four years.
Spain's 10-year bond yield, down almost 50 basis points this
week, meanwhile extended its fall to 1.09 percent,
while Italian yields fell more than 10 bps to 1.037 percent
- its lowest since March 2015.
ECB WATCH
Analysts attributed the latest fall in peripheral yields to
a Bloomberg report that the ECB may consider looser rules for
its quantitative easing programme that may include a change in
the allocation of bond purchases away from the size of a
country's economy towards one that is more in line with
outstanding debt.
"It would mean that issuers who have large outstanding debt
like Italy would stand to benefit," said DZ Bank strategist
Christian Lenk.
The ECB is facing a scarcity of eligible bonds for its
bond-buying programme in countries such as Germany where most
purchases are made. The issue has become more pressing this week
as bond yields fall further in the wake of the Brexit vote.
According to Swiss wealth manager Pictet, more than half the
German government bonds on the ECB's shopping list are
ineligible for its asset-purchase programme because they yield
less than the deposit rate, which is at minus 0.40 percent.
The ECB's QE scheme, launched in March last year, is
restricted by several rules aimed at limiting its risks: as well
as the yield limit, the ECB cannot hold more than a third of any
country's debt or of any specific bond issue.
Changes to the capital key rule will face opposition from
some governments and officials as it could lead the ECB towards
buying bonds from more heavily-indebted countries.
Sources told Reuters on Friday that the ECB is not currently
considering buying government debt out of proportion to euro
zone countries' shareholding in the bank and the hurdle for
abandoning this capital key is high.
Bond yields moved off their lows after the report.
"There's an extremely high bar for changing the capital key,
so I think the ECB is likely to opt for other measures to deal
with the scarcity issue," said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.
