By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, July 4 Italian government bond yields
rose on Monday as worries about the country's banks and some 20
billion euros of issuance in the region this week combined to
brake a post-Brexit tumble in regional borrowing costs.
Italy's banking sector is saddled with 360 billion euros of
bad loans, a third of the euro zone total, and recent market
turmoil has raised concern it might be hard for Italian lenders
to raise capital in the market without triggering rules that
could force losses on bond- and shareholders.
The Italian banking index fell nearly 4 percent
on Monday, while the European Central Bank asked Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena to slash its bad debts by 40 percent
over three years, heaping more pressure on Rome and Brussels to
stabilise the Italian banking system.
Italy is in talks with the European Commission to devise a
plan to recapitalise Italian lenders with public money limiting
losses for bank investors, an EU spokeswoman said on Sunday.
"If you start talking about the direct recapitalisation of
Italian banks that's not positive for Italian BTPs as it
suggests a wider fiscal deficit," said Cyril Regnat, fixed
income strategist at Natixis.
The yield on Italy's 10-year government bond or BTP rose 2
basis points to 1.17 percent, pulling away from more than
one-year lows hit on Friday at around 1.04 percent
The ECB's 1.74 trillion euro bond buying programme and
expectations of further stimulus to offset the economic fallout
of Brexit has bolstered Italian, and broader euro zone bond,
markets in the past week.
But concerns about Italian banks and political risks could
prove a headwind for the bond market.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has started a campaign to win an
October referendum on constitutional reform, aimed at ending
Italy's history of unstable governments. Renzi has said he will
stand down if he loses, a gamble that could revive turbulence in
the euro zone's third-largest economy.
"We are looking at a potentially explosive moment for Italy,
partly on the banking side and partly on the political side,"
said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit
Agricole.
Italian 10-year yields rose above those of their Spanish
peers last week for the first time since July
2015. Spanish 10-year yields were flat at 1.15 percent, while
Portuguese 10-year yields dropped 5.6 percent to just below 3
percent.
SUPPLY LOOMS
Most other euro zone borrowing costs held steady as
investors also looked ahead to new bond supply due this week.
Austria, Germany, Spain and France hold bond auctions and
there is talk that Spain could also announce plans to sell new
10-year paper via a syndication to take advantage of a tumble in
government yields in the past week.
Spain's 10-year yield, which rose the day after the British
vote as investors dumped risk assets, has tumbled 47 bps since
then and ended Friday with its biggest weekly fall for almost
four years.
As well as talk of more ECB stimulus, Spanish bonds have
gained on hopes that acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will be
able to form a new government. His People's Party failed to win
a majority in elections on June 26 but won the most votes and
increased its lead from an inconclusive ballot in December.
"The stage is now set for Spain to announce a new 10-year
bond sale, with yields low and markets giving a bullish reaction
to the Spanish election," Commerzbank interest rate strategist
David Schnautz said.
