LONDON, July 5 Italian government borrowing costs rose on Tuesday as investors worried that the country could be heading towards a new banking crisis.

Rising yields on Italy's government bonds hauled equivalents in Southern Europe higher while safe havens around the world were in demand. Ten-year U.S. yields were at a record low and Swiss yields on 50-year maturities fell below zero for the first time.

The ECB on Monday opened the door to state aid for euro zone banks, with Italy in talks with the European Commission over a plan to recapitalise Italian lenders with public money.

Italy's third-largest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has been at the centre of concerns after the ECB asked the bank to slash its bad debts by 40 percent over three years.

Italy's banks are saddled with 360 billion euros of bad loans, a third of the euro zone total.

"Of late, we have been seeing profit-taking on periphery bonds. One reason might be that Italian banks battered after ECB warns Banco Monte dei Paschi about bad loans," wrote DZ Bank's Birgit Figge in a note titled 'new banking crisis in Italy?'

Italy's 10-year government bond rose 3 basis points to 1.19 percent, away from one-year lows hit on Friday as the economic shockwaves from Britain's vote to leave the EU raised expectations for more central bank easing in Europe.

Spanish and Portuguese equivalents also rose 3 bps to hit 1.18 percent and 3.02 percent.

German equivalents -- the euro zone benchmark -- fell 2 bps to minus 0.16 percent, near a 0.169 percent low hit just after the Brexit vote last month, while U.S. equivalents struck a new record low of 1.378 percent.

The Italian banking index was broadly unchanged, having fallen nearly 4 percent on Monday.

Italy is also facing possible political uncertainty in the near future.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has started a campaign to win an October referendum on constitutional reform, aimed at ending Italy's history of unstable governments. Renzi has said he will stand down if he loses, a gamble that could revive turbulence in the euro zone's third-largest economy. (Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)