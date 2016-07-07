By John Geddie
LONDON, July 7 Italy led a move higher in
southern European bond yields on Thursday as the rising
popularity of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and
concerns about a banking sector saddled with bad debts rattled
investors.
Polls showed this week that the 5-Star Movement (M5S) --
which has called for a referendum on euro zone membership and
triumphed in local elections last month -- is now Italy's most
popular party, ahead of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Democrats.
While Italy's next national election is not until 2018, the
polls make grim reading for Renzi who is struggling to deal with
growing friction inside his coalition and faces a do-or-die
referendum in October on constitutional reform, having promised
to resign if he loses. M5S and all other opposition parties are
campaigning against the reform.
Layered on top of this political uncertainty is mounting
concern that Italy, locked in discussion with the EU over how to
head off a looming crisis in its banking sector, is going to
have to stump up public cash to deal with the problem.
"It all circles around Renzi being able to win this
referendum, with these legacy problems in the banks also coming
back to haunt Italy," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz
said.
Italian 10-year bond yields rose 3 basis points to 1.20
percent, pulling away from the German benchmark
which was flat at minus 0.17 percent.
The underperformance in Italian bonds also weighed on other
southern European bonds in Spain and Portugal where bond yields
also rose 3 bps to 1.21 percent and 3.09 percent
, respectively.
Analysts said speculation that Madrid and Lisbon could be in
line for EU fines for missing budget deficit targets over recent
years was also weighing on investor sentiment.
The European Commission is expected to decide on Thursday
over what steps to take over Spain and Portugal's excessive
budget spending.
DZ Bank said the European Commission could recommend that
euro zone finance ministers -- which meet on July 12 -- impose
sanctions on the countries or freeze EU subsidies.
At the auctions, France and Spain are due to sell bonds on
Thursday, a big test of demand after Britain's vote last month
to leave the EU which has shaken confidence in Europe's economy.
