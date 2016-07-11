By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, July 11 Short-dated German bond yields
fell on Monday to within striking distance of record lows hit
after last month's Brexit vote, which has stoked concerns about
a weaker outlook for growth and inflation that could encourage
the ECB to act soon.
The yield on two-year German government bonds fell to minus
0.70 percent, its lowest level since it hit a
record low the day after the June 23 referendum in which Britain
voted in favour of leaving the European Union.
Brexit has sent ripple waves across the world -- unleashing
uncertainty, darkening the outlook for the world economy and
raising expectations for central banks to deliver more monetary
stimulus.
"Even though I disagree with the market pricing, it's clear
investors are expecting more ECB action with Brexit likely to
have a negative impact on the economy," said Cyril Regnat, fixed
income strategist at Natixis.
On Friday, the International Monetary Fund cut its euro zone
growth outlook for the next two years on uncertainties sparked
by Brexit. The IMF now expects the bloc to grow 1.6 percent in
2016, down from a previous forecast of 1.7 percent.
Inflation expectations have fallen sharply -- piling
pressure on the European Central Bank to deliver more monetary
stimulus to achieve its inflation target of close to 2 percent.
The five-year, five-year breakeven forward rate, the ECB's
favoured gauge of market inflation expectations, is trading near
record lows just under 1.26 percent, down from
around 1.40 percent just before Brexit and well below the ECB's
target.
Money markets in the past two weeks have moved to price in a
greater chance of a further cut to the ECB's minus 0.40 percent
deposit rate, with a 10 basis point cut priced in by October
.
Two-year German bond yields are trading some 30 bps below
the ECB's deposit rate in a another sign that investors are
positioning for further monetary easing.
Regnat at Natixis said he did not expect the ECB to cut its
deposit rate further given the negative impact of sub-zero
interest rates on the banking sector. Instead, he expected the
ECB to extend its quantitative easing programme beyond the
current end date of March 2017.
The Bank of England meets on Thursday amid heightened talk
that it could deliver more stimulus to shore up the British
economy in the wake of Brexit.
Any policy action from Britain's central bank could stoke
expectations of further ECB easing.
Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Keith Weir