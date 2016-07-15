* Investors venture out of safety of bonds

* China, U.S. data helps soothe Brexit anxiety

* New German 10-year yield nudges above zero (Updates prices for close)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, July 15 German bond yields recorded their biggest weekly rise since last December on Friday, ending their longest run of falls since the euro zone debt crisis as the appetite for risk bounced back from the shock of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Talk of further stimulus in Japan, stronger than expected economic data in China and the United States on Friday, signs of progress in tackling a banking crisis in Italy and a quicker than anticipated appointment of a new prime minister in Britain have all helped improve sentiment in global markets this week.

With world stock markets trading at an eight-month high and sterling making its biggest weekly gain since February, investors have finally ventured out of the safety of bond markets.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield traded up 4 basis points to minus 0.06 percent, its highest in two weeks, according to Tradeweb.

Bund yields closed up 13 bps on the week -- their biggest weekly rise in seven months. That ends the longest run of weekly falls chalked up since the euro zone debt crisis as the aftermath of Brexit bolstered demand for top-rated debt. When a bond's yield rises, its price falls.

The new German 10-year bond issued earlier this week rose into positive territory, the first time a benchmark has been above zero since the day of the Brexit vote on June 23, according to Reuters data.

French and Dutch yields have retreated about 12 bps from record lows hit at the start of the week, when yields in the Netherlands briefly turned negative.

Other safe-haven bonds were also on the back foot, with Japanese 10-year bond yields rising to a two-week high and U.S. Treasury yields touching their highest level in three weeks.

"We've had a big sell-off across safe-haven fixed income markets and that's partly because we've had such a strong rally, but also because there's been some genuinely positive news from other parts of the world this week," said Owen Callan, an analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.

There was little reaction in fixed income markets to an attack in the French city of Nice late on Thursday that killed at least 84 people, with investors seen reluctant to push ultra-low yields even lower.

European stock markets however fell on Friday, with the shares of travel and leisure companies dropping.

