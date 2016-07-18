* Euro zone bond yields broadly lower, focus turns to ECB
* ECB meets Thursday, faces pressure to tweak bond-buying
scheme
* More than half of German bonds on ECB list ineligible for
QE
* Yield curves much flatter post-Brexit: tmsnrt.rs/29ODrYZ
Commerzbank expects relaxation of deposit floor rule
* Dropping capital key unlikely - analysts
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, July 18 The European Central Bank meets
later this week against a backdrop of sharply lower government
bond yields that pile pressure on the central bank to address a
scarcity of bonds for its 1.7 trillion euro stimulus programme.
About 55 percent of the German bonds on the ECB's shopping
list are ineligible for its asset-purchase programme because
they yield less than the deposit rate, according to Swiss wealth
manager Pictet. That is up from 38 percent on June 2, when the
ECB's Governing Council last met to discuss monetary policy.
Britain's decision to leave the European Union, a potential
shock to world growth, has accelerated a fall in bond yields
globally and puts the onus on central banks to shore up their
economies in the face of Brexit.
Most analysts do not expect the ECB to ease monetary policy
at Thursday's meeting, waiting until September instead when its
next set of economic forecasts are due for release.
Money markets price in less than a 20 percent chance of a 10
basis point rate cut this week, with the Bank of England's
decision last week to leave rates on hold at its first meeting
after Brexit easing expectations of imminent ECB action.
Still, the ECB is expected to maintain a dovish tone and
could tweak the parameters of its bond-buying scheme to address
a scarcity issue in countries such as Ireland and Portugal as
well as Germany - the euro zone's benchmark issuer where the
bulk of purchases are made.
"Our economists' baseline view is that the ECB will wait
until the September meeting, but tweaks to the QE programme
ahead of that are certainly a possibility," said ING rates
strategist Benjamin Schroeder.
Options open to the ECB include dropping the rule on not
buying debt yielding less than the deposit rate, which is at
minus 0.40 percent.
It could also scrap a rule barring it from buying more than
33 percent of any bond, so long as it does not have a Collective
Action Clause. Where there is a CAC, the ECB sets a limit of 25
percent, to avoid the risk of being a block to any debt
restructuring.
"We still view a relaxation of the depo floor as the most
likely at Thursday's meeting," Commerzbank analyst Michael
Leister said in a note, adding that even with last week's rise
in bond yields the "Bund squeeze" requires action.
SQUASHED
German bond yields on Friday notched up their biggest weekly
rise since last December as risk appetite bounced back from the
Brexit shock.
Nevertheless, yields across the euro zone remain well below
pre-Brexit levels, with 10-year yields 1-2 basis points lower on
Monday and within sight of recent record lows.
As this graphic, tmsnrt.rs/29ODrYZ shows, the slide
in bond yields since Brexit means significantly flatter yield
curves in Germany and Italy.
Italian 10-year yields have fallen almost 30 basis points in
the past month - a move that analysts say can partly be
attributed to speculation that the ECB could abandon its capital
key to free up more bonds for quantitative easing, which is
aimed at boosting growth and inflation in the euro area.
A change in the allocation of bond purchases away from the
size of a country's economy towards one that is more in line
with outstanding debt is seen benefiting southern Europe.
It is controversial because it implies the ECB holding bonds
from more heavily-indebted countries. Sources close to the ECB
have told Reuters that the bank is not considering such a move.
That has stopped an intense debate with the bonds markets on
whether or not it's time for the ECB to abandon the capital key.
"The market will be very curious to see if there are any
hints with regards to the capital key," said Kim Liu, senior
fixed income strategist at ABN AMRO. "We don't think they will
switch out of it and the reaction in peripheral bond spreads to
this has been over done."
