LONDON, July 19 Borrowing costs in Spain touched
their highest levels in almost three weeks on Tuesday, widening
the gap with benchmark Germany ahead of an anticipated sale of a
new 10-year Spanish bond.
Spain has hired a group of banks to sell the new benchmark
bond via a syndication in the near future, Thomson Reuters IFR
reported on Monday.
Analysts say the bond could be launched on Tuesday as
Spain's government looks to take advantage of a recent tumble in
borrowing costs.
Societe Generale said it expected the issue to be in a range
of 3 to 5 billion euros, smaller than previous syndicated bond
deals, given that Spain is also selling bonds at an auction on
Thursday.
Spain's 10-year bond yield briefly rose to
1.26 percent on Tuesday, its highest level in almost three
weeks, as investors sold existing bonds to make way for the new
supply.
It was last down 1 basis point at 1.23 percent, marginally
underperforming other euro zone bonds whose yields were 2 bps
lower.
Spanish bonds' yield gap over top-rated German 10-year Bunds
widened to a near two-week high of 135 basis
points.
Still, Spain's 10-year government bond yield
has tumbled almost 70 basis points from a seven-month high hit
in the immediate aftermath of last month's Brexit vote, which
triggered a sell-off in riskier assets.
It has been pulled lower since then by speculation about
changes to the European Central Bank's monetary stimulus
programme and hopes of political stability in Spain after a June
26 election saw acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's party win
the most votes.
According to JPMorgan, the cost of bond funding has on
average more than halved for euro area countries since the start
of 2016.
That provides a favourable backdrop for governments looking
to borrow money in financial markets.
Speculation the ECB, which meets this Thursday, could
abandon its "capital key" to free up more bonds for quantitative
easing, has given peripheral bond markets an additional boost in
recent weeks.
The capital key is a system whereby the ECB buys bonds in
euro zone countries in proportion to the size of their
economies. To increase the pool of bonds it can buy, it could
abandon this in favour of a system that is more in line with
outstanding debt, which is seen benefiting southern Europe.
"In general, I am sceptical about demand for the new Spanish
bond," said DZ Bank analyst Daniel Lenz.
"Spreads have tightened significantly because of speculation
about changes to the capital key, but any changes to the ECB's
stimulus programme as early as this week are unlikely."
