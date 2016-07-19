(Updates prices for close)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, July 19 Spain's borrowing costs fell
from three-week highs on Tuesday, narrowing the gap with
benchmark Germany as investors snapped up its new 10-year
government bond.
Interest in the Spanish bond, being sold via a syndicate of
banks, exceeded 28 billion euros and a 6 billion-euro bond is
expected to be priced later on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters IFR
reported.
Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 6 basis
points to 1.18 percent -- down from an almost three-week high of
1.26 percent touched earlier in the day.
They outperformed euro zone peers, which were 1-4 bps lower
on the day, cutting the gap over benchmark German Bunds
to around 127 bps from around 132 bps on Monday.
Analysts had been expecting for a few weeks that Spain would
launch a new syndicated bond deal to take advantage of a recent
fall in borrowing costs.
Spain's 10-year yield has slid about 70 basis points after
hitting a seven-month high just after last month's Brexit vote,
which sparked a sell-off in riskier assets.
It has been pulled lower since then by speculation about
changes to the European Central Bank's monetary stimulus
programme and signs of political stability in Spain after two
inconclusive elections.
Spain's acting prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, on Tuesday
edged closer towards forming a government after cutting a deal
with his most likely partner, liberal newcomer Ciudadanos, to
elect one of his ministers to the post of parliament speaker.
EASY SELL
The cost of bond funding has on average more than halved for
euro area countries since the start of 2016, according to
JPMorgan.
That provides a favourable backdrop for governments looking
to borrow money in financial markets, with higher-yielding
southern European bonds also gaining from a hunt for yield as
developed country bond markets sink into negative territory.
"Spain's Treasury is not crazy - it knows it can sell its
bonds rather easily," said Cyril Regnat, a fixed income
strategist at Natixis. "Investors are a bit more bullish on
Spain compared with Italy, where there are risks."
Speculation the ECB, which meets this Thursday, could
abandon its "capital key" to free up more bonds for quantitative
easing has given peripheral bond markets an additional boost in
recent weeks.
Under the capital key, the ECB buys bonds in euro zone
countries in proportion to the size of their economies. To
increase the pool of bonds it can buy, it could abandon this in
favour of a system that is more in line with outstanding debt,
which is seen benefiting southern Europe.
For some analysts, though, an expectation that the ECB is
unlikely to make imminent changes to its bond-buying programme
is a reason for caution towards peripheral markets.
"In general, I am sceptical about demand for the new Spanish
bond," said DZ Bank analyst Daniel Lenz.
"Spreads have tightened significantly because of speculation
about changes to the capital key, but any changes to the ECB's
stimulus programme as early as this week are unlikely."
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)