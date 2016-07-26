LONDON, July 26 European Central Bank purchases of government debt are set to significantly outstrip new supply until the end of the year, helping pin yields near record lows in a trend strategists said on Tuesday will persist for months.

Italy on Tuesday gets this week's auctions under way, but the volumes will be dwarfed by upcoming redemptions and central bank bond purchases, which are showing no signs of letting up even as market activity slows for the summer.

As this graphic tmsnrt.rs/29Woecn based on Rabobank estimates shows, ECB purchases will be much larger than the net supply of bonds until the end of 2016, the longest such trend since the start of QE in March 2015.

And it could be even more pronounced if the ECB increases monthly purchases in September, as some analysts predict.

"The strength of the impact of QE is increasing particularly given the backdrop of falling debt issuance," Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

Ten-year yields in Italy, which is battling a banking crisis and faces an October referendum that could topple its government, stood at 1.24 percent -- just 20 bps above a record low struck in 2015.

Italy sells inflation-linked and zero-coupon bonds later in the day in the first of two auctions that will push weekly government issuance to around 12 billion euros.

This is a fraction of the 85 billion euros of coupon payments and redemptions from France, Spain and Italy due over the next two weeks, while data on Monday showed ECB purchases of government bonds have not yet shown signs of letting up.

Of the 19.283 billion euros of bond purchases by the ECB last week, 17.453 billion euros were government bonds - the first time these have accounted for over 90 percent of the total since the ECB started buying corporate bonds in early June.

Ten-year yields in Germany, the other euro zone state to sell bonds this week, fell to minus 0.11 percent on Tuesday , 9 bps from a record low of minus 0.20 percent struck earlier this month.

Rabobank forecasts German Bund yields will fall as low as minus 0.30 percent by the end of the year, as the supply skew combines with weakening macroeconomics.

A package of further monetary easing measures expected to be delivered by the ECB in September could further ramp up the impact of bond purchases.

ABN AMRO said it expects the ECB to announce in September an increase in monthly QE purchase volumes to 100 billion euros from 80 billion euros and that it will extend the programme beyond its March 2017 deadline to the end of next year.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Editing by Hugh Lawson)