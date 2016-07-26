By John Geddie
| LONDON, July 26
of government debt are set to significantly outstrip new supply
until the end of the year, helping pin yields near record lows
in a trend strategists said on Tuesday will persist for months.
Italy on Tuesday gets this week's auctions under way, but
the volumes will be dwarfed by upcoming redemptions and central
bank bond purchases, which are showing no signs of letting up
even as market activity slows for the summer.
As this graphic tmsnrt.rs/29Woecn based on Rabobank
estimates shows, ECB purchases will be much larger than the net
supply of bonds until the end of 2016, the longest such trend
since the start of QE in March 2015.
And it could be even more pronounced if the ECB increases
monthly purchases in September, as some analysts predict.
"The strength of the impact of QE is increasing particularly
given the backdrop of falling debt issuance," Rabobank
strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
Ten-year yields in Italy, which is battling a banking crisis
and faces an October referendum that could topple its
government, stood at 1.24 percent -- just 20 bps
above a record low struck in 2015.
Italy sells inflation-linked and zero-coupon bonds later in
the day in the first of two auctions that will push weekly
government issuance to around 12 billion euros.
This is a fraction of the 85 billion euros of coupon
payments and redemptions from France, Spain and Italy due over
the next two weeks, while data on Monday showed ECB purchases of
government bonds have not yet shown signs of letting up.
Of the 19.283 billion euros of bond purchases by the ECB
last week, 17.453 billion euros were government bonds - the
first time these have accounted for over 90 percent of the total
since the ECB started buying corporate bonds in early June.
Ten-year yields in Germany, the other euro zone state to
sell bonds this week, fell to minus 0.11 percent on Tuesday
, 9 bps from a record low of minus 0.20 percent
struck earlier this month.
Rabobank forecasts German Bund yields will fall as low as
minus 0.30 percent by the end of the year, as the supply skew
combines with weakening macroeconomics.
A package of further monetary easing measures expected to be
delivered by the ECB in September could further ramp up the
impact of bond purchases.
ABN AMRO said it expects the ECB to announce in September an
increase in monthly QE purchase volumes to 100 billion euros
from 80 billion euros and that it will extend the programme
beyond its March 2017 deadline to the end of next year.
