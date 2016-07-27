* Record low yield expected at 30-year auction

* Long-dated debt seen as prime target for ECB purchases

* ECB faces shortage of German bonds to buy as yields fall

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 27 Germany looked set to sell 30-year debt at a record low yield on Wednesday as investors seek out bonds which are expected to be the prime target of central bank purchases over the coming months.

Yields on the 30-year paper were flat in secondary trading ahead of the auction, holding on to falls seen since last week's ECB meeting when no measures were unveiled to tackle an apparent shortage of eligible bonds for its stimulus scheme.

Over half of German debt is out of the reach of quantitative easing because yields on shorter-dated bonds are below the deposit rate, the cut off for purchases.

This share is expected to rise with the ECB not scheduled to look at the issue again until September, meaning bond-buying will be focused in longer maturities.

"The bond has been firmer since the ECB meeting in outright terms...with the ECB surprisingly refraining from addressing the Bund squeeze last Thursday," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.

"We expect a smooth, covered auction."

The rally since Thursday has seen yields decline around 10 basis points to 0.48 percent. This is more than in any other maturity, with 10-year yields down around 5 bps at minus 0.08 percent and two-year yields unchanged at minus 0.60 percent.

This means Berlin should hit a new milestone on Wednesday with its 1 billion euro sale, beating the previous auction record for the average yield on a 30-year bond of 0.65 percent set last month. Results are due just after 0930GMT.

The decline in yields is evidence of a growing demand for longer-dated debt that has been developing all year, and has accelerated since Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union last month dealt a fresh blow to future growth and inflation across the developed world.

Germany has auctioned 30-year debt on six occasions already this year, compared to just three the previous year which were all technical failures, meaning they received fewer bids than the amount on offer.

The last three auctions of 2016 have all been comfortably covered, and with another sale not scheduled until September, analysts expect demand to be firm again.

Other euro zone bonds were little changed on Wednesday with focus turning to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate. decision due at 1800 GMT

There is little chance seen of a rate rise, although the vote split and accompanying statement will be pored over for clues of the future path of policy in the world's largest economy.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Editing by Alexander Smith)