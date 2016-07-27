* Berlin sells bonds at record low yield at auction
LONDON, July 27 Germany's long-term borrowing
costs hit a record low at an auction on Wednesday, as demand for
its 30-year bonds soared on expectations it will be a prime
target for central bank purchases.
Berlin sold 1 billion euros of the debt, which matures in
2046, at the lowest average yield ever at an auction, 0.45
percent. Yields traded even lower after the sale, down 5 basis
points on the day at a two-week trough of 0.41 percent
.
Thirty-year yields have tumbled since last week's ECB
meeting when no measures were announced to tackle an apparent
shortage of eligible bonds for its stimulus scheme. Over half of
German debt is out of the reach of quantitative easing because
yields on shorter-dated bonds are below the deposit rate, the
cut off for purchases.
This share is expected to grow with the ECB not scheduled to
reconsider the issue until September, meaning bond-buying will
be focused in longer maturities.
"Investors want to have something to sell on to the central
bank," said DZ Bank strategist René Albrecht, also pointing out
that euro zone bond sales are set to be dwarfed by ECB buying
until the end of the year.
The rally since Thursday has pushed German 30-year yields
down 17 basis points, more than in any other maturity, with
10-year yields down around 9 bps at minus 0.10 percent and
two-year yields 2 bps lower at minus 0.62 percent.
Aside from the squeeze from ECB purchases, the decline in
long-dated yields reflects investors downgrading forecasts for
future growth and inflation.
In the weeks following Britain's shock vote to leave the
European Union last month, the latest blow for the global
economy, 30-year yields traded at a record low 0.29 percent.
But despite the low yields, demand at the auction on
Wednesday was solid as Berlin marked a fourth straight covered
auction.
It was Berlin's seventh sale of 30-year debt this year,
compared to just three the previous year which were all
technical failures, meaning they received fewer bids than the
amount on offer.
Analysts said expectations for a large monetary stimulus
programme from Japan later this week, to compliment fiscal
measures unveiled by the prime minister earlier on Wednesday,
were also pushing euro zone yields broadly lower.
But before the Bank of Japan's meeting on Friday, attention
turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision due at 1800
GMT. The market sees little chance of a hike, although the vote
split and accompanying statement will be pored over for clues on
the future path of policy in the world's largest economy.
