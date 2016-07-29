WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
LONDON, July 29 Euro zone bond yields rose in early trading on Friday after the Bank of Japan unveiled new monetary stimulus that fell short of market expectations.
The BOJ modestly increased purchases of exchange-traded funds, but maintained its base money target at 80 trillion yen ($775 billion) and the pace of purchases of other assets, including Japanese government bonds.
German 10-year bond yield - the euro zone benchmark - rose 3 basis points to minus 0.12 percent, while the Japanese equivalent was up 11 bps at minus 0.18 percent and the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were up 3 bps at 1.54 percent.
All other euro zone bond yields rose on the day. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.