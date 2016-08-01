LONDON Aug 1 Italian government borrowing costs fell to a 17-month low on Monday after the country's third largest bank unveiled a privately-backed rescue plan to prevent it from being wound up by regulators.

Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the world's oldest bank, announced the plan moments before European banking regulators revealed the results of their stress tests late on Friday which predicted that the lender's capital buffers would be entirely wiped out if there was a severe economic downturn.

The solution should also allow Rome to avoid having to inject public cash to recapitalise the bank, which under EU rules would entail politically unpalatable losses for Monte dei Paschi's bondholders and depositors above 100,000 euros.

"Monte dei Paschi presented a recap plan (no bail-in, no bail-out) which should reduce pressure from this widely expected outcome," Mizuho International's head of European rates strategy Peter Chatwell said.

As expected, Monte dei Paschi fared the worst in the latest EU stress tests which also unveiled weakness in lenders from Ireland, Spain and Austria and showed there was still work to do in order to boost credit to the bloc's economy.

Italian 10-year government bond yields fell slightly on Monday to 1.16 percent, the lowest since March 2015, while most other euro zone equivalents were slightly higher on the day.

German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, edged up 2 bps to minus 0.10 percent, according to Reuters data.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Sunday ruled out the need for any extraordinary budget measures this year even as concern grows economic growth may fall short of government targets.

Asked about Monte dei Paschi, Renzi said the government had worked for a market solution to its problems since any state aid would have meant ordinary people would have had to pay.

"I don't want citizens to have to pay for mistakes made by politicians and bankers in the past," he said.

But while the solution unveiled on Friday appears to have taken the onus off the government, Monte dei Paschi faces a Herculean task convincing investors to back a third recapitalisation in as many years and avert a banking crisis that would send shockwaves across Europe.

The two-pronged rescue scheme hinges on Monte dei Paschi raising 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in a cash call to be completed by the end of the year - a tall order for a lender that is worth less than 1 billion on the market and has burned through 8 billion euros from share issues since 2014.

Global investment banks have made a preliminary agreement to underwrite the rights issue by Italy's third biggest bank.

But this is subject to conditions, including that the second prong of the bank's plan is successful: the sale of 9.2 billion euros of bad loans via a mammoth securitisation, whose sheer size is unprecedented in Italy.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi rose around 6 percent on Monday to their highest price in two weeks.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi rose around 6 percent on Monday to their highest price in two weeks.