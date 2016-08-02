* Investors fear shift from monetary to fiscal easing

* Analysts say slower ECB buying, oil price rise also factors (Updates with IMF in 7th paragraph, late prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Aug 2 Euro zone bond yields rose sharply on Tuesday, mirroring a rise in Japanese yields as investors fretted about an apparent shift in Tokyo from monetary easing towards fiscal stimulus.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved 13.5 trillion yen ($132 billion) in fiscal measures to boost the world's largest economy, triggering the deepest sell-off in more than three years in Japanese government bonds.

Momentum from that move, prompted by concerns the Bank of Japan may slow the pace of its aggressive government bond buying, quickly spread to German 10-year benchmarks, whose yields were on track for their steepest rise since July 12.

Yields on most other euro zone debt also rose.

The Japanese government will issue several hundred billion yen of 40-year bonds as soon as next month to fund the new stimulus measures, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The BOJ disappointed markets on Friday by keeping bond purchases steady, and made traders even more nervous by saying it would re-evaluate policies in September.

The International Monetary Fund urged Japan to coordinate fiscal stimulus with further central bank easing.

"The concern is that they are clutching at straws as they run out of firepower," Rabobank strategist Matt Cairns said.

"Both in Japan and Europe, we are at a bit of a crossroads in that policy has now run for a considerable period without any material gains."

Many economists have questioned how much more central banks can achieve through monetary easing after deploying negative interest rates. Inflation in most major economies remains far below central bank targets.

Analysts said yields in the euro zone were also being pushed higher by expectations that the ECB will slow its asset purchases in August and that no new monetary stimulus will appear until September at the earliest.

The European Central Bank has been buying government bonds since March 2015. Data on Monday showed ECB money printing slowed slightly in the last week, with smaller states including Portugal and Slovakia left behind.

Japan's 10-year bond yields rose more than 10 basis points to a 4-1/2-month high of minus 0.03 percent.

Benchmark German 10-year yields rose 6.4 bps to minus 0.09 percent, according to Tradeweb, while the yield on its newly issued 10-year bond, as quoted on Reuters, rose 6.8 bps to minus 0.02 percent.

Elsewhere in the euro zone, attention turned to Spain where conservative acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said a third election in less than a year may be necessary after little progress on Tuesday at a meeting on forming a government between his People's Party and the Socialists.

Spanish 10-year yields rose 5.7 bps to 1.09 percent, though the yield premium over Germany narrowed to its tightest since Jan. 6.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets

($1 = 101.7000 yen) (Editing by Susan Thomas and John Stonestreet)