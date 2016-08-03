LONDON Aug 3 German bond yields edged down on Wednesday, with investors awaiting a sale of two-year debt that they see as a test of their faith in continued support for the market from the European Central Bank's asset-purchase scheme.

Germany is due to sell 5 billion euros of the new notes, which carry a zero coupon, a day after one of the year's biggest sell-offs in benchmark euro zone bonds.

Ten-year German yields rose some 7 basis points on Tuesday, as investors fretted that a new fiscal stimulus package unveiled in Japan could mark a shift away from monetary easing that could spill over into Europe.

The ECB has been buying euro zone government bonds since May 2015 in an effort to drive borrowing costs lower and lift growth and inflation in the bloc but purchases are expected to slow over the summer months.

However, global bond markets were calmer on Wednesday. Japanese government bond yields, which saw their biggest sell-off in more than three years in Tuesday, mostly rose.

German 10-year yields fell 0.8 bps to just above minus 0.1 percent. They touched their low for the year, minus 0.204 percent, on July 6

Its most recently issued 10-year bond, maturing in August 2026 yielded minus 0.04 percent, down 1 basis points, according to Reuters data.

German 30-year bonds, whose yields rose even more strongly on Tuesday, fell 0.4 bps to 0.437 percent.

Some analysts cautioned against reading too much into Tuesday's moves, saying they were exacerbated by thin markets

"Even a slower pace of QE (quantitative easing) in Europe will be enough to keep core yields in check in the sense that we won't see a strong further uptick in the next couple of weeks," said Martin van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

The German auction was expected to go well, though yields were likely to be higher than at recent sales. Two-year debt was last auctioned on July 6 at a record low of minus 0.69 percent.

Any move up in yield would break a run of auctions, stretching back to the end of May, at which German debt of varying maturities has sold at record low yields, Commerzbank analysts said.

They said in a note that higher yields after the recent sell-off, a lack of similar supply from rival issuers and expectations of monetary easing on Thursday by the Bank of England should ensure the auction goes smoothly.

Elsewhere in the euro zone, Spanish 10-year yields were marginally higher.

Spain's conservative acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday a third election in less than a year may be necessary after little progress at a meeting on forming a government between his People's Party and the Socialists.

