LONDON Aug 4 Euro zone bond yields nudged lower
on Thursday after a European Central Bank policymaker among the
most resistant to monetary easing said its bond-buying programme
could be adjusted to prevent a scarcity of eligible debt
throwing it off track.
Market expectations have risen that the ECB will soon change
the rules of its asset purchases scheme, which put more than
half of Germany's bonds out of reach and amid growing signs that
purchase limits are being reached in smaller countries such as
Portugal and Ireland.
At its meeting last month, ECB chief Mario Draghi said
policymakers had not discussed specific changes, but that
technicalities would not stand in the way of asset buys and that
it would reassess after fresh economic projections in September.
Jens Weidmann, the president of Germany's central bank who
has previously voiced doubts about the effectiveness of QE, said
in an interview published on Thursday that changes could be made
as long as they didn't alter the underlying design of the
scheme.
German 10-year bond yields, the euro zone benchmark, fell 1
basis point to minus 0.10 percent, while most
other euro zone equivalents were 1-2 bps lower on the day. The
euro was slightly weaker against the U.S. dollar.
Sources close to the ECB have previously told Reuters that
the bank is not considering such a move, while bank estimates
show that it may not significantly extend a scheme which many
expect to continue far beyond its scheduled end in March 2017.
Other changes to the scheme to try and alleviate issues of
bond scarcity could include dropping the rule on not buying debt
yielding less than the deposit rate, which currently omits many
German bonds, or raising the central bank's limit on only buying
a third of a country's debt and each individual bond.
The latter though could risk the ECB building such a large
stake that it blocks future debt restructurings in the euro
zone, lawyers have warned.
The ECB currently buys bonds weighted to each country's
contribution to the central bank's capital. Germany is currently
the biggest beneficiary therefore, but changes could potentially
allow other countries with higher debt loads to benefit more.
Weidmann said an increase in buying bonds from countries
with particularly high indebtedness or bad credit ratings would
distance the ECB further from its core mandate.
Euro zone bond investors were also waiting to see whether
the Bank of England would, as expected, relax its monetary
policy for the first time since 2009 on Thursday to counter any
economic fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European Union
on June 23. Some economists also expect the bank to revive its
own bond-buying programme.
Any resulting move in British bond yields would likely spill
over to other global debt benchmarks.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)