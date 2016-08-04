(Updates with late prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON Aug 4 Euro zone bond yields fell sharply
on Thursday, hauled down by a dive in British yields to record
lows after the Bank of England cut interest rates and restarted
its bond purchase programme to ease the economic blow from
June's vote for Brexit.
German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, already
lower on the day after hints the European Central Bank would
also soon adjust its stimulus programme, fell 6 basis points to
minus 0.16 percent, according to Tradeweb data.
Most euro zone bond equivalents were down 5-8 basis points
on the day.
British five- and 10-year government
bond yields fell over 10 bps to hit new record lows of 0.222
percent and 0.675 percent, respectively.
Forecasting Britain's economy will stagnate for the rest of
2016, the BOE cut its main lending rate to 0.25 percent from 0.5
percent, restarted purchases of government bonds, and launched
two new schemes - one to buy corporate bonds and another to
ensure banks keep lending even after the cut in interest rates.
"It is not just in the euro zone or in Japan, but even here
in Britain we have a situation where central banks have to keep
easing to offset headwinds to their domestic and the global
economy," Rabobank strategist Matt Cairns said.
The Bank of Japan introduced new monetary easing steps last
week and the European Central Bank has been buying government
debt since March 2015.
Before the BOE meeting, euro zone yields had already dipped
after one of the ECB policymakers most resistant to monetary
easing, German Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, said its
bond-buying programme could be adjusted to prevent a scarcity of
eligible debt throwing it off track.
Market expectations have risen that the ECB will soon change
the rules of its asset-purchase scheme, which have put more than
half of Germany's bonds out of reach and are crimping buying in
smaller economies such as Portugal and Ireland.
The ECB on Thursday reaffirmed its readiness to support the
euro zone as the global economic outlook becomes more uncertain
after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
At the Bank's meeting last month, chief Mario Draghi said
policymakers had not discussed specific changes.
But Weidmann, who has voiced doubts about the effectiveness
of QE, said in an interview published on Thursday that changes
could be made so long as they did not alter the underlying
design of the scheme.
"It is another voice joining the choir to say that the ECB
has more flexibility to adjust the programme," DZ Bank analyst
Christoph Kutt said.
