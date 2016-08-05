(Updates)
By John Geddie
LONDON Aug 5 Euro zone government bond yields
rose on Friday after forecast-beating U.S. jobs data reignited
expectations for an interest rate hike in the world's largest
economy before the end of the year.
July's non-farm payrolls report showed 255,000 jobs were
added last month, far outstripping forecasts for 180,000.
After the data, futures contracts priced in about a 46
percent of a Federal Reserve rate hike by year-end, up from
about 34 percent beforehand.
German 10-year yields - the euro zone benchmark - were
already higher before the numbers and added two basis points on
their release.
They were last up 3.3 bps on the day at minus 0.13 percent
, having fallen some 5 basis points on Thursday
after the Bank of England cut interest rates, among other
monetary policy easing measures.
Germany's most recently issued 10-year debt, a zero coupon
bond maturing in August 2026, yielded minus 0.07
percent, up 1 bps, according to Reuters data.
The Fed is the only central bank in the developed world on a
path to tighter monetary policy, with Britain on Thursday
joining mainland Europe, Japan and Australia in propping up
growth and inflation with a looser approach.
And while the U.S. government's advance reading of
second-quarter growth came in at just 1.2 percent a week ago,
some indicators suggest the rate of expansion will pick up
significantly in the third quarter.
"The U.S. is the one bright spot...That's why I think there
is so much focus on (payrolls)," said Andrew Wilson, chief
executive officer of Goldman Sachs Asset Management for EMEA.
"If you have got steady growth and a tightening labour
market, I think that is a recipe where the Fed will become
increasingly uncomfortable with the very low level of rates."
The U.S. central bank hiked interest rates in December for
the first time in nearly a decade, but has held them steady
since then amid concerns about persistently low inflation.
The European Central Bank has been buying government debt
and other assets since March 2015 in an effort to kickstart
growth and inflation. Its cut its main refinancing rate to zero
from m0.05 percent and its deposit rate by 10 bps to minus 0.4
percent in March.
Most other euro zone yields showed a less marked reaction to
the jobs data. Spanish and Italian 10-year yields
fell 1 bps on the day to 1.02 percent and 1.14
percent respectively.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Editing by Hugh Lawson and Andrew Heavens)