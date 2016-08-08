LONDON Aug 8 Euro zone bond yields rose on
Monday after a sell-off in fixed income markets gathered pace
following strong U.S. jobs data, with southern European bonds
facing additional pressure as DBRS put Italy under a ratings
review.
U.S. Treasury yields posted their biggest one-day rise since
mid-May on Friday after July's 255,000 rise in U.S. nonfarm
payrolls boosted expectations for a Federal Reserve rate rise
this year. Japanese 30-year bond yields rose to a
four-month high on Monday.
A decision by ratings agency DBRS late on Friday to put
Italy under review, casting doubt on the country's last "A"
rating from a major agency, also took markets by surprise.
"The 10 basis point sell-off in Treasuries on Friday means
euro zone bond markets are on the back foot today," said
Commerzbank interest rate strategist David Schnautz.
"The weakness in peripheral bond markets probably reflects
the news that DBRS will put Italy's ratings under review and we
could see some pressure on bond spreads in the days ahead."
DBRS said it decided to review the ratings outside its usual
calendar because of political uncertainty linked to a
forthcoming referendum, pressure on banks, a fragile economic
recovery and a less stable external environment.
DBRS rates Italy "A", making it the only one of the four
major agencies whose rating the European Central Bank can use to
keep Italy in the top band for collateral requirements for its
lending to banks.
That means a downgrade would raise the cost for Italian
banks of using government bonds as collateral for taking loans
from the ECB.
Italy's 10-year bond yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.16
percent, up from a 17-month low hit last week at
around 1.13 percent.
That dragged Spanish and Portuguese bond yields a touch
higher against a backdrop of rallying European equity markets,
which often lifts demand for riskier peripheral bonds as well.
Other euro zone bond yields were 1-2 basis points higher.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)