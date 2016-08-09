(Corrects election date in paragraphs 2 and 4 to June 26, not June 25)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON Aug 9 The yield on Spain's benchmark 10-year bonds hit an all-time low on Tuesday, with the hunt for returns outweighing concern over the fact that the country has had no government for more than eight months.

Spain has become the focus of a steady rally in peripheral euro zone bonds, and its yields have dropped as much as 73 basis points since re-run parliamentary elections on June 26 to Tuesday's record low of 0.973 percent.

"All peripheral bonds are rallying because of a hunt for yield, but Portuguese bonds are scarce and Italy has issues around the banking sector. So Spain is benefiting," said Jaime Costero, interest rates strategist at BBVA.

Even though the June 26 vote delivered another hung parliament, the ruling People's Party won a larger bloc of seats than in the December 2015 election. Analysts say this increases the likelihood that a coalition government can be formed and a third poll avoided.

Italian and Portuguese yields have also fallen in recent weeks, but not to the same extent.

Italian bonds were pegged back on Monday after ratings agency DBRS put Italy's rating under review, casting doubt on whether it will retain its last "A" rating from a major agency.

DBRS said it decided to review the ratings outside its usual calendar because of political uncertainty linked to a forthcoming referendum, pressure on banks, a fragile economic recovery and a less stable external environment.

Portugal meanwhile only has one investment grade rating - BBB (low) from DBRS. A downgrade would make it ineligible for the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme.

However, all of these issues are largely mitigated by central bank easing both within the euro zone and outside it, said Antoine Bouvet, rates strategist at Mizuho.

"I expect peripheral bonds to rally further thanks to low volatility and central bank support for this asset class globally," he said.

Ireland's 10-year bond yield also fell to a record low on Tuesday, dropping to 0.37 percent, according to Reuters data.

Austria sold a 500 million euro reopening of its benchmark 10-year October 2026 bonds at an average yield of 0.073 percent, a record low for the maturity at auction.

On Tuesday, a top Bank of England policymaker was quoted as saying more bond-buying was likely to be required if the outlook declines further.

The Bank of New Zealand, one of 55 global central banks that have eased policy since the beginning of 2015 in the face of slowing growth and inflation, is set to cut rates on Thursday, while the ECB is broadly expected to ease in September. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)