(Updates prices, adds UK reverse auction)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON Aug 9 The yield on Spain's benchmark
10-year bonds dropped to a record low on Tuesday, as the hunt
for returns outweighed concern that the country has had no
government for more than eight months.
Spain has become the focus of a steady rally in peripheral
euro zone bonds. Its yields have dropped as much as 73 basis
points since parliamentary elections on June 26, finally
reaching Tuesday's record low of 0.973 percent.
"All peripheral bonds are rallying because of a hunt for
yield, but Portuguese bonds are scarce and Italy has issues
around the banking sector. So Spain is benefiting," said Jaime
Costero, interest rates strategist at BBVA.
Even though the June 26 vote delivered another hung
parliament, the ruling People's Party won a larger bloc of seats
than it had in the December 2015 election. Analysts say that
increases the likelihood that a coalition government can be
formed and a third election avoided.
Italian and Portuguese yields have also fallen in recent
weeks, but not to the same extent.
Italian bonds were held back on Monday after ratings agency
DBRS put Italy's rating under review, casting doubt on whether
it will retain its last "A" rating from a major agency.
DBRS said it decided to review the ratings outside its usual
calendar because of political uncertainty linked to a
forthcoming referendum, pressure on banks, a fragile economic
recovery and a less stable external environment.
Portugal meanwhile only has one investment-grade rating -
BBB (low) from DBRS. A downgrade would make it ineligible for
the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme.
However, all of these issues are largely mitigated by
central bank easing both within the euro zone and outside it,
said Antoine Bouvet, rates strategist at Mizuho.
"I expect peripheral bonds to rally further thanks to low
volatility and central bank support for this asset class
globally," he said.
Across the euro zone, bond yields were 1 to 4 bps lower with
Ireland's 10-year bond yield reaching a record low
of 0.36 percent and Portuguese yields at a four-month low of
2.80 percent.
Long-dated British gilt yields also fell to record lows,
after the Bank of England failed to get enough offers for its
planned purchase of 1.17 billion pounds of gilts with a maturity
longer than 15 years.
Austria sold a 500 million-euro reopening of its benchmark
10-year October 2026 bonds at an average yield of 0.073 percent,
a record low for the maturity at auction.
On Tuesday, a top Bank of England policymaker was quoted as
saying more bond-buying was likely to be required if the
economic outlook worsens.
The Bank of New Zealand, one of 55 global central banks that
have cut interest rates since the beginning of 2015 in the face
of slowing growth and inflation, is set to lower rates again on
Thursday. The European Central Bank is widely expected to ease
in September.
