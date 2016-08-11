LONDON Aug 11 Spanish government bond yields
dropped to a record low on Thursday as acting prime minister
Mariano Rajoy edged closer to securing a second term in office,
which would end a near eight-month political deadlock.
This came against the backdrop of a broad rally in low-rated
euro zone government bond this week on expectations that the
European Central Bank will move further down the ratings
spectrum to fulfil its asset purchase programme.
Spain's 10-year bond yield fell slightly in
early trading on Thursday to hit a trough of 0.944 percent and
is now at the tightest spread to German equivalents seen all
year at 112 basis points, according to Tradeweb data.
"Spain is clearly below the 1 percent mark now, partly on
hopes that the political risks have come down and that a third
election could be avoided," said Christoph Rieger, rates
strategist for Commerzbank.
Rajoy announced on Wednesday that his conservative party's
leadership would vote next Wednesday on a reform pact proposed
by centrists Ciudadanos as a condition of their support in
forming a government [nL8N1AR4W1.
That has increased hopes that Rajoy will form a minority
government in a country that has not been able to break a
political deadlock after inconclusive elections in December 2015
and June 2016.
Most euro zone government bonds have been supported all week
by a rally in gilts and expectations the ECB will have to move
up the duration curve and down the ratings spectrum to fulfil
its monthly asset purchases of 80 billion euros.
The issue was brought into relief earlier this week when
Britain failed to find enough bonds to buy in its own
quantitative easing programme.
"With the last supply for two weeks, that is yesterday's
Bund tap, out of the way, European government bonds too are now
more susceptible to the spill-over effects from the UK," said
the ING analysts.
The yield on Portugal's 10-year bonds fell
another 1.5 bps on Monday morning to a four-month low of 2.75
percent, meaning the yield has fallen 14 bp since the end of
last week.
"This is purely about the yield on offer, even though the
fundamentals are not strong - I would advise investors to be
more cautious," said Rieger.
New Zealand's Reserve Bank joined the worldwide rate cutting
by lowering its official cash rate 25 basis points to 2.0
percent and said that further policy easing will be required.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Larry King)