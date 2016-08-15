(Writes through)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Aug 15 Euro zone government bond yields
pulled away from record lows on Monday as rallying equities
dented the appeal of fixed income markets, even as weak economic
data kept the onus on central banks to provide stimulus to
support global growth.
World shares traded at one-year highs, while European stocks
rose to a seven-week peak on the back of firmer
healthcare stocks.
Economic data from around the world meanwhile continued to
support the case for further monetary stimulus, with Japan's
economy expanding at an annualised rate of 0.2 percent in the
second quarter and at a much slower pace than forecast.
Manufacturing conditions in the New York region meanwhile
weakened in August, data from the New York Federal Reserve
showed.
Still, investors were reluctant to pushed bond yields lower
given a huge rally in fixed income markets since Britain's vote
to leave the European Union in June, analysts said.
"We've had a decent rally in fixed income post Brexit, so
there is not much more further we can go until we see some more
signals from the ECB on monetary policy," said Owen Callan, an
analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.
"Equity markets are also at new highs so that's weighing on
bonds in a thin summer market," he said.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose 3 basis points to minus
0.13 percent, off record lows hit last month at
around minus 0.2 percent.
Spain's 10-year bond yield, which hit a record low at around
0.92 percent last week, was at 0.95 percent and
steady on the day.
Spanish yields have fallen to record lows in the past week
on signs of progress on ending a near eight-month political
deadlock. Acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's Party
is due to vote on Wednesday on whether to accept a reform pact
from centrist party Ciudadanos. A vote in favour would be a step
closer to forming a government.
A rally in risk appetite helped Portuguese bond yields
reverse early rises, with focus turning to the
country's ratings outlook.
Portugal faces a review by Fitch Ratings later this week,
which could put the spotlight on its rating and eligibility for
the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme.
"Fitch should reiterate its take on Portugal. However,
hawkish comments may raise concerns about DBRS's stance on which
QE-eligibility rests," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
Portugal's debt is rated as junk by the three main ratings
agencies (Ba1/BB+/BB+ by Moody's/S&P/Fitch); it remains eligible
for quantitative easing only because of a BBB rating from
ratings agency DBRS.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Editing by Jon Boyle)