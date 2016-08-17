LONDON Aug 17 Spanish bond yields fell from
one-week highs on Wednesday ahead of a meeting that could pave
the way for the formation of a new government and end eight
months of political deadlock.
Across the euro zone, bond yields were 2-4 basis points
lower as markets recovered some ground after a sell-off the
previous session.
But the spotlight was on Spain, where interim prime minister
Mariano Rajoy meets with his Conservative People's Party (PP) to
consider an offer of support from centrist party Ciudadanos for
a new government in return for political reforms.
The reform package, aimed at fighting corruption and making
the voting system more proportional, was proposed by Ciudadanos
last week and is widely expected to be endorsed by PP
leaders.
Spain has been without a proper government since an
inconclusive election in December. Rajoy's PP won the most
parliamentary seats then, and again in a second ballot in June,
but each time it failed to reach the 176 needed to govern alone.
"Signs of progress in Spain's political situation are
positive and a solution to the stalemate could lead to some
outperformance of Spanish bonds, although that's likely to be
limited," said Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP
Paribas.
Spain's 10-year bond yield was down 3 basis points at 0.97
percent, below one-week highs just above 1
percent.
Hopes that Rajoy would be able to form a government have
helped Spanish bonds outperform their peers since the June vote,
with yields falling more than 60 bps to trade below Italy
.
The spread between Spanish bond yields and top-rated 10-year
German Bund yields is just over 100 bps and
holding near its tightest level since April 2015.
"I still have doubts about political progress in Spain and
negotiations could still go on for weeks," said DZ Bank
strategist Christian Lenk. "But markets do seem to like what's
coming out of Madrid."
Portugal's 10-year bond yield fell 4 bps to 2.83 percent as
the market recovered some ground from a sharp sell-off on
Tuesday.
Portuguese yields posted their biggest daily rise since
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, after rating agency
DBRS told Reuters on Tuesday that pressures were building on the
country's creditworthiness.
