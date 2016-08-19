* Portuguese bond yields set for biggest weekly rise since
May
* Fitch Ratings to report on Portugal later in day
* Ratings in focus after DBRS warning
* Spain's 10-year bond yield hovers near record lows
* Sentiment in Spain improves on political progress
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Aug 19 Portuguese bond yields were set
for their biggest weekly rise in three months, with the
country's ratings outlook firmly in focus before a review by
Fitch Ratings later on Friday.
In contrast, the yield on neighbouring Spain's 10-year bond
held near a record low hit on Thursday after acting prime
minister Mariano Rajoy took a step towards forming a new
government in a bid to end eight months of political limbo.
Portugal's 10-year bond yield has risen more than 20 basis
points this week, pushed higher after credit ratings agency DBRS
warned on Tuesday that pressures were building on the country's
creditworthiness.
The DBRS rating on Portugal is significant because it is the
only one of the four agencies recognised by the European Central
Bank (ECB) to give Portugal the investment grade rating it needs
to qualify for the bank's quantitative easing scheme.
Fitch Ratings is expected to report on the sovereign later
in the day.
"The market would have maybe just shrugged of this
review...but now that we have had the revival of the DBRS fears
this has taken on more significance," Commerzbank strategist
David Schnautz said. "Everyone will scrutinise what Fitch says
because at the end of the day all the ratings agencies look at
the same information."
Fitch rates Portugal BB+ with a stable outlook, while DBRS
gives the country a BBB (low) rating with a stable outlook.
Portugal's 10-year bond yield rose 2.5 bps to
2.95 percent, on track for its biggest weekly rise since May.
Spain's 10-year yield rose 2 bps to 0.94 percent but held
within sight of Thursday's record low of 0.91 percent, with the
spread over German Bunds hovering around 100 bps.
PARTING WAYS
With Portuguese and Spanish bond markets moving in different
directions this week, the gap between 10-year yields in the two
peripheral euro zone states has widened to about 200 bps.
That takes the spread back to levels seen in February when
concerns about Portugal's banking sector and growth outlook
sparked a sharp sell-off in Portuguese markets.
"The DBRS ratings warning this week was a reminder that
Portugal could potentially drop out of the ECB's bond-buying
programme and people had forgotten about that risk," said
Nordea's global fixed income strategist Jan von Gerich.
"But Spain is not on the verge of being dumped out of the
ECB programme and despite the political deadlock, the economy is
doing okay and fiscal developments have been contained."
A hunt for yield in an environment where more than $13
trillion worth of bonds globally yield below zero percent has
helped boost demand for Spanish bonds.
Signs that eight months of political stalemate may finally
be coming to an end have given the market further momentum.
Acting prime minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday he was
ready to face a confidence vote on forming a new government
after agreeing terms for a pact with centrist rivals.
