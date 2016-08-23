LONDON Aug 23 Germany's benchmark 10-year bond
yield nudged off a one-week low on Tuesday after strong data
from the euro zone's two biggest economies pointed to resilience
in the face of the UK's shock vote to leave the European Union.
German private sector growth slowed in August, but remained
robust overall, a purchasing managers' index showed, suggesting
Europe's biggest economy is set to keep on expanding in the
summer months after it grew more than expected in the second
quarter.
France's private sector grew at its fastest pace in 10
months.
The eurozone figures are closely watched for evidence of the
Brexit impact on the UK's largest trading partner, said Craig
Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
"While it's too early to get this from the hard data,
releases like the PMIs are a good source of early insight into
how the region will respond," he said.
The yield on Germany's 10-year bond was up
marginally at minus 0.08 percent, off a one-week low touched in
early trade. France's 10-year bond also edged
higher to a yield of 0.15 percent, according to Tradeweb.
"It seems be a technical market - we haven't seen much
supply of late and investors have cash to put to work and are
picking up some bonds," said David Schnautz, an analyst at
Commerzbank.
"We could be back to normal next week when supply comes back
properly," he said.
Germany on Wednesday plans to sell 4 billion euros of
five-year debt, a tap of its zero percent October 2021 notes.
Analysts believe Finland may return to the market with a new
bond via syndication either this week or the next.
The issuer has in the past said it will look at a five-year
maturity, but analysts pointed out that a longer tenor has not
been excluded.
"If anything, we could imagine that agency moving out
towards the seven-year tenor, given that five-year rates trade
below the deposit facility rate threshold for ECB purchases,"
strategists at ING said in a note.
Finland's five-year bonds were yielding minus 0.46 percent
on Tuesday morning.
Trading in euro zone bonds is likely to remain cagey ahead
of a meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later
this week.
U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to
speak on Friday and is largely expected to signal that the
central bank is preparing to hike rates once again.
"Yellen's speech on Friday remains the headline event this
week and I think we could continue to see an element of caution
in the markets in the lead up to this," said Erlam.
U.S. 10-year yields briefly hit a two-week high of 1.60
percent earlier on Monday before tracking back to
1.55 percent by Tuesday morning.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)