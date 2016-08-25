LONDON Aug 25 Portugal's borrowing costs pulled
away from recent one-month highs on Thursday after an agreement
on the recapitalisation of ailing state-owned bank CGD eased
worries about the health of the country's banking sector.
The European Commission and Portugal on Wednesday agreed in
principle on the recapitalisation, on market terms, of Caixa
Geral de Depositos, envisaging an injection of up to 2.7 billion
euros ($3 billion) in state funds and nearly as much in debt and
equity.
The news bought some relief to Portuguese bond yields, which
last week suffered the biggest weekly jump in almost four months
after DBRS, the ratings agency that holds Portugal's only
investment grade rank, said pressures were building on the
country's creditworthiness.
The country needs the current DBRS rating to qualify for the
European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme.
While there were concerns about what the injection of funds
into CGD means for Portugal's already high budget deficit,
investors are focused on stability in the banking sector for
now.
Portugal's 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis points in early
trade to 2.98 percent, pulling further away from a
one-month high hit on Tuesday of above 3 percent and
outperformed euro zone peers.
"The recapitalisation of CGD is likely to have implications
for Portugal's budget, but all in all it is positive," said DZ
Bank strategist Daniel Lenz. "It's better to have a stable
banking sector."
Portugal is still reeling from two bank rescues in 2014 and
2015 that have undermined investor confidence. CGD, its largest
bank by assets, needs to bolster its capital because of high
levels of bad loans on its books.
The government has been negotiating with Brussels for months
so that any injection is not considered state aid and does not
count towards the budget deficit, which Lisbon has promised to
cut to 2.5 percent of GDP in 2016 from last year's 4.5 percent.
Analysts at Societe Generale noted fears that the
recapitalisation could be financed through issuance of
government bonds.
"Sure, the Portuguese government was expected to get a deal
with the European Commission. However, we would be disappointed
if government issuance turns out to be heavier in time," they
said in a note.
And with concerns about Portugal's DBRS credit rating
expected to linger ahead of the agency's next review in October,
any pull-back in bond yields was expected to be limited.
The broader euro zone bond market was largely steady ahead
of Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey later in the session.
Many investors were also sidelined ahead of a speech by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at a global central bankers' meeting
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)