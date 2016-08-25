LONDON Aug 25 Portugal's borrowing costs pulled away from recent one-month highs on Thursday after an agreement on the recapitalisation of ailing state-owned bank CGD eased worries about the health of the country's banking sector.

The European Commission and Portugal on Wednesday agreed in principle on the recapitalisation, on market terms, of Caixa Geral de Depositos, envisaging an injection of up to 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) in state funds and nearly as much in debt and equity.

The news bought some relief to Portuguese bond yields, which last week suffered the biggest weekly jump in almost four months after DBRS, the ratings agency that holds Portugal's only investment grade rank, said pressures were building on the country's creditworthiness.

The country needs the current DBRS rating to qualify for the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme.

While there were concerns about what the injection of funds into CGD means for Portugal's already high budget deficit, investors are focused on stability in the banking sector for now.

Portugal's 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis points in early trade to 2.98 percent, pulling further away from a one-month high hit on Tuesday of above 3 percent and outperformed euro zone peers.

"The recapitalisation of CGD is likely to have implications for Portugal's budget, but all in all it is positive," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz. "It's better to have a stable banking sector."

Portugal is still reeling from two bank rescues in 2014 and 2015 that have undermined investor confidence. CGD, its largest bank by assets, needs to bolster its capital because of high levels of bad loans on its books.

The government has been negotiating with Brussels for months so that any injection is not considered state aid and does not count towards the budget deficit, which Lisbon has promised to cut to 2.5 percent of GDP in 2016 from last year's 4.5 percent.

Analysts at Societe Generale noted fears that the recapitalisation could be financed through issuance of government bonds.

"Sure, the Portuguese government was expected to get a deal with the European Commission. However, we would be disappointed if government issuance turns out to be heavier in time," they said in a note.

And with concerns about Portugal's DBRS credit rating expected to linger ahead of the agency's next review in October, any pull-back in bond yields was expected to be limited.

The broader euro zone bond market was largely steady ahead of Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey later in the session. Many investors were also sidelined ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at a global central bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)