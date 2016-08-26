LONDON Aug 26 Euro zone government bond yields crept up on Friday, as caution prevailed before a speech by Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen that could settle the debate on whether to expect a U.S. rate rise before the year ends.

Recent strong U.S. economic data have encouraged some Fed policymakers to believe that interest rates should rise soon.

The Fed lifted interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December, but has kept them on hold since then amid concern that headwinds from abroad and financial market volatility at home could hurt growth.

Yellen, who speaks at a gathering of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming later on Friday, could provide a more definitive clue about the timing of another rate hike.

"Yellen won't be able to ignore the current debate but she can't make a commitment either because there's a range of views on the FOMC," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

On Thursday, several policymakers, including San Francisco Fed President John Williams and Kansas City Fed President Esther George, defended the need to raise rates, albeit gradually, to keep the U.S. economy from overheating.

Scicluna said strong data pointed to third-quarter GDP growth above 3 percent, on a quarter-on-quarter annualised basis, a number that should give Fed members confidence that a hike could be in order before too long.

German 10-year Bund yields, which followed U.S. Treasury yields higher on Thursday after strong U.S. durable goods data, were marginally higher on Friday at minus 0.07 percent.

Thirty year German yields rose 1.5 bps to 0.45 percent .

Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said the significance in the Jackson Hole meeting was not in the near-term outlook for rates but any comments the Fed makes about its policy response in a downturn.

Given significant monetary easing and stimulus by major central banks in recent years, focus has turned to the limitations of central bank policy to deal with further economic shocks.

Portugal remained in focus as investors assess the implications of a deal between the country and the European Commission to recapitalise state-owned bank CGD.

Credit rating agency DBRS said on Thursday it was difficult to assess the impact on Portugal's government rating from the recapitalisation plan until it was clear whether investors would buy new debt the plan hinges on.

Its view is key because its BBB low rating for Portugal is currently the only one high enough to keep Portugal's sovereign bonds in the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.

Portugal's 10-year bond yield was up 1.7 bps at 3.01 percent , slightly underperforming its euro zone peers. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Dominic Evans)