(Writes through)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Aug 29 Germany's 10-year Bund yield on
Monday rose to its highest level since Britain's vote to leave
the European Union, as hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal
Reserve were seen leaving the door open for a rate hike as early
as next month.
Speaking at an annual gathering of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the
case for a U.S. interest rate rise has strengthened in recent
months because of improvements in the labour market and
expectations of solid economic growth.
She did not indicate when the U.S. central bank might raise
rates, and euro zone bond yields closed lower on Friday.
But a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries as investors interpreted
the comments from Yellen and other Fed officials as hawkish
dealt a blow to European bond markets as a new week began.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said the Fed chief's comments
were a sign of how close policymakers could be to raising rates
if data kept pointing to a good economic outlook.
The yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year bond rose more than
6 basis points to minus 0.025 percent -- the
highest level since June 24 when the result of Britain's EU
referendum sent shockwaves through markets.
German Bund futures slid 80 ticks to 166.90 and
across the euro zone, yields were 5-7 bps higher on the day.
U.S. Treasury yields held close to highs hit on Friday
, while talk of a rate rise soon lifted the dollar
against other major currencies.
"We're still cautious about the scope for a September rate
hike, but it is increasingly becoming a close call," said Martin
van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING. "Markets are pricing
in about a 40 percent chance of rate hike in September."
Friday's monthly U.S. jobs data was expected to be the next
gauge for the timing of a Fed hike.
Overall trade in European markets was subdued with London
closed for a public holiday.
Still, this week is expected to bring a pick-up in activity
with bond issuance rising after a summer lull. Italy, Germany,
France, Spain and Portugal are all scheduled to sell bonds with
supply in the region estimated at more than 20 billion euros
.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)