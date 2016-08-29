(Updates prices, adds U.S. data)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Aug 29 Germany's 10-year Bund yield on
Monday rose to its highest level since Britain's vote to leave
the European Union, as hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal
Reserve were seen leaving the door open for a rate hike as early
as next month.
Speaking at an annual gathering of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the
case for a U.S. interest rate rise has strengthened in recent
months because of improvements in the labour market and
expectations of solid economic growth.
She did not indicate when the U.S. central bank might raise
rates, and euro zone bond yields closed lower on Friday.
But Friday's sell-off in U.S. Treasuries as investors
interpreted the comments from Yellen and other Fed officials as
hawkish dealt a blow to European markets as a new week began.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said the Fed chief's comments
were a sign of how close policymakers could be to raising rates
if data kept pointing to a good economic outlook.
"We're still cautious about the scope for a September rate
hike, but it is increasingly becoming a close call," said Martin
van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING. "Markets are pricing
in about a 40 percent chance of rate hike in September."
The yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year bond rose more than
6 basis points to minus 0.025 percent -- the
highest level since June 24 when the result of Britain's EU
referendum sent shockwaves through world markets.
It slowly trimmed that rise over the course of the session,
but was still trading 2 bps higher at minus 0.07 percent in
afternoon trade.
Other euro zone bond yields were 2-3 bps higher on the day,
with trade subdued since London markets were closed for a public
holiday.
U.S. Treasury yields meanwhile pulled back from highs hit on
Friday and held lower after U.S. consumption and
personal income data matched economists' expectations for
July.
Friday's monthly U.S. jobs data was expected to be the next
gauge for the timing of a Fed hike.
"The most important data which is standing between the Fed
and another rate hike is the upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls
number," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets
UK.
This week is expected to bring a pick-up in activity with
bond issuance rising after a summer lull.
Italy, Germany, France, Spain and Portugal are all scheduled
to sell bonds with supply in the region estimated at more than
20 billion euros .
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)