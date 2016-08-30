LONDON Aug 30 Italy is set to lead a surge in
euro zone government bond supply on Tuesday in what would be the
first major test of investor sentiment after concerns over the
future of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi intensified.
The yield on Italy's 10-year BTP bond rose 1.5
basis points to 1.13 percent ahead of a planned sale of up to
7.75 billion euros of three bonds on Tuesday.
Tuesday's move caps a steady rise in the yield over the last
fortnight.
"BTP yields have sold off over the last two weeks, taking
the 10-year BTP-Bund spread (versus Germany) 8 bps wider," said
Michael Spies, an analyst at Citi. "Rising uncertainties in
Italy regarding its own referendum are likely to weigh on the
market tone."
The referendum is on a set of parliamentary reforms that
would effectively abolish the Italian Senate as an elected
chamber and sharply reduce its ability to veto legislation.
Renzi promised to resign as prime minister if he failed to
convince voters to support the constitutional change, and he
appeared to reiterate that intention last week.
Ratings agency DBRS earlier this month said it was placing
Italy under review with negative implications partly because of
political uncertainty.
Other euro zone bond yields were also up on the day ahead of
the release of key data in Europe and particularly in the U.S.
Germany's 10-year bond yields were up 1 bps to minus 0.07
percent ahead of the release of a preliminary
inflation report, with France and Italy to follow suit on
Wednesday.
Trading is also likely to be jittery ahead of the release of
U.S. non-farm payroll data due on Friday.
The numbers have gained significance after U.S. Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen's hawkish comments last week, when
she stated that a case for a rate increase had increased in
recent times.
"Should we get a strong jobs report for August then the next
(Fed) decision in three weeks will absolutely be a live meeting,
whether markets want to accept that or not," said Craig Erlam, a
senior market analyst at OANDA.
The U.S. employment report on Friday is expected to show an
increase of 180,000 jobs in August, according to the median
estimate of 89 economists polled by Reuters, below the
better-than-expected 255,000 additions in July and 292,000 gains
in June.
