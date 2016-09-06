LONDON, Sept 6 Spanish government bond yields dipped below the 1 percent mark on Tuesday, continuing a strong performance that defies growing political uncertainty in Spain.

Acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's chances of forming a government were dealt a blow on Friday after he failed to win parliament's backing for a second time, increasing the likelihood of another election.

Ratings agency Moody's on Monday warned that prolonged political deadlock in Spain would be negative for its credit rating.

However, the yield on Spain's 10-year bond fell further in early trading on Tuesday to just below 1 percent, 4 basis points lower than at the start of the week.

"The political situation is unsatisfactory, but maybe we have gotten reconciled to the fact that there will be some sort of compromise eventually," said Norbert Wuthe, senior analyst, government bond strategy at BayernLB.

"The PMI figures may also explain the outperfomance over Italy," he said. Spain 10-year bonds yield 15 bps fewer than the Italian equivalent, compared with 12 bps last week.

Activity in Spain's services sector expanded at a faster pace in August, a survey showed on Monday, as business remained brisk in the hotels and restaurants industry during a record summer for tourism.

Wuthe said expectations of further monetary policy easing when the European Central Bank meets later this week were keeping euro zone government bond yields stable.

Other euro zone yields were flat to lower across the board despite political risks elsewhere in the region.

Austria is set to sell seven-year and 10-year bonds via auctions later on Tuesday just as Vienna is in the process of buying back bonds of "bad bank" Heta, in a test for new European bail-in rules.

None of this appears to have affected Austrian government bonds, which have seen yields edge lower to 0.14 percent, according to Tradeweb.

The yield on Ireland's 10-year bond dropped by 1 bps to 0.42 percent, adding to a 5.5 bps fall on Tuesday, even as Fitch warned that the Apple tax ruling may add to economic uncertainty and increase political risks.

EU antitrust regulators ordered Apple last week to pay up to 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in taxes plus interest to the Irish government after ruling a special scheme to route profits through Ireland was illegal state aid.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Richard Balmforth)