* Bund yields at highest level since Brexit result
* Bond shake-out grips world bonds markets, volatility back
* Portuguese bond yields jump 10 bps to two-month high
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Sept 12 Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund
yield rose further into positive territory on Monday, hitting
its highest level since June's Brexit result as a shake-out in
world bond markets made itself felt across the region.
Portugal's 10-year bond yield jumped 10 basis points to a
two-month high at 3.27 percent, while Italian and
Spanish yields rose to multi-week highs
as European shares fell by their most in nearly
three months.
A specific trigger for the sudden spike in bond yields that
took off at the end of last week is unclear. The possibility of
a U.S. rate hike this month, news that the Bank of Japan is
studying ways to steepen the bond yield curve, and the lack of
action at last week's European Central Bank are all cited as
possible triggers.
"There is an injection of uncertainty over whether monetary
policy makers are at a turning point," said Mizuho rates
strategist Pater Chatwell.
What is clear, say analysts, is that bond markets have
entered a new period of volatility that has revived memories of
a sharp sell-off in German bonds that took place between April
and June last year.
German Bund yields have jumped more than 15 bps in the last
three sessions, ending a period of trading in negative territory
that followed Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European
Union.
The 10-year Bund yield climbed 3 bps on Monday to 0.049
percent.
Across the euro zone bond yields were 3-10 bps higher and
outside the bloc, fixed income markets were also in the
doldrums.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered at their highest levels
in more than two months, while the Japanese
yield curve steepened sharply on speculation that the Bank of
Japan will change its policy.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Dominic Evans)