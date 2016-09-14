LONDON, Sept 14 Euro zone bond yields rose across the board on Wednesday after a top European Central Bank official said the central bank should hold off on new monetary easing measures.

Most yields touched their highest levels since Britain's vote to leave the EU in late June, extending a rise that started after the ECB's policy meeting last week, when it disappointed investors by introducing no new easing measures.

Speaking in Strasbourg late on Tuesday, ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger voiced clear opposition to bigger and longer asset purchases by the central bank, adding that more stimulus risked becoming ineffective and could magnify negative side effects.

Even though Lautenschlaeger has opposed many of the bank's past stimulus plans, her hawkish tone appeared to unsettle some investors, who had started to question whether monetary easing globally was petering out.

The Nikkei newspaper reported that the Bank of Japan, which meets next week, plans to make negative interest rates the centrepiece of future easing as expansions to asset buying near their limits.

And even though money markets are pricing in just a 15 percent chance that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its meeting next week, some investors are worried that it might telegraph future tightening.

"Markets have continued to be spooked by the potential for central banks to scale back the level of monetary support on almost a global basis," Peter Chatwell, head of euro rates strategy at Mizuho said.

"Lautenschlaeger's comments did little to ease fear of withdrawal of central bank's support."

German 10-year bond yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- rose 2 basis points to 0.05 percent on Wednesday, having climbed as high as 0.09 percent in early trades, their highest since the results of Britain's EU vote was announced on June 24.

The rise was even more pronounced in the 30-year sector, with yields up 3 bps at 0.66 percent before a sale of 1 billion euros of 30-year debt at auction due on Wednesday .

Of the other euro zone bonds, Italian 10-year yields were up 3 bps at 1.31 percent. The Portuguese equivalents were up 8 bps at 3.36 percent , both at their highest since the Brexit result.

With focus firmly on the ECB, analysts said, a speech by Austria Central Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny and his Dutch counterpart Klaas Knot in Vienna, scheduled for 0900 GMT, would be closely scrutinised by investors.

