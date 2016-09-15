By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Sept 15 Euro zone bond yields crept up
on Thursday but held below this week's highs, as a degree of
calm returned to a market that has been gripped in the past week
by concern that central banks are running out of ammunition to
bolster economic growth.
Upcoming supply from France and Spain, which are scheduled
to sell more than 10 billion euros of bonds later in the
session, put some upward pressure on yields.
Still, trade in regional government bond markets was
relatively stable following a hefty sell-off triggered by a
European Central Bank meeting a week ago that left monetary
policy unchanged -- disappointing many bond investors.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was 1 basis point
higher at 0.04 percent. On Wednesday it hit its
highest level since the results of Britain's referendum on
European Union membership in June, before closing lower and
ending the longest run of daily rises since late last year.
Other euro zone bond yields 1-3 bps higher.
"The set-back on the back of the ECB meeting was
significant," said Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP
Paribas. "At these levels, the set-back is close to an end and
the question is do we go back to a bullish mode?"
Jacq added that ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of
Japan meetings next week, bonds market sentiment remained
vulnerable.
In addition to inaction at last week's ECB meeting, bond
yields have faced upward pressure from a growing worries about
the ability of major central banks to stimulate growth.
Speculation that the Bank of Japan could reduce buying of
long-dated bonds for its quantitative easing programme, for
instance, has triggered a sharp steeping of the Japanese
government bond (JGB) yield curve.
JGB yields fell on Thursday, helping support sentiment in
broader fixed income markets. U.S. Treasury yields have also
pulled back from three-month peaks.
"After big sell-offs on Friday and Tuesday, bonds found
their feet on Monday and did even better on Wednesday," Societe
Generale analysts said in a note. "While this is encouraging, we
stay defensive for now."
The Bank of England meanwhile is expected to say on Thursday
that it will still probably cut interest rates to a fraction
above zero later this year, despite signs it overestimated the
initial shock to Britain's economy from June's Brexit vote.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)