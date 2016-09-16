* Yields extend rise after Thursday's sell-off
* Budget warning, bailout talk feed investor nerves
* S&P scheduled to review country's credit rating
* Review seen as cue for bigger rating test ahead
By John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 16 Portuguese bonds reeled from
their worst day since June on Friday, before a ratings review
that will serve as a prelude for a more crucial test of the
country's creditworthiness next month.
Standard and Poor's is not expected to alter its junk rating
for Portugal on Friday. But any warnings on its economy -- such
as those from Portugal's budget watchdog on Thursday -- may feed
fears that DBRS will remove the country's last investment-grade
rating, which Lisbon needs to qualify for ECB bond purchases on
Oct. 21.
Losing the support of the central bank could raise the
prospect of a second bailout for Lisbon in five years, as its
anti-austerity government battles a banking crisis and is at
loggerheads with Brussels over its budget deficit.
Local media reported on Thursday that Prime Minister Antonio
Costa rejected claims there will be another bailout -- but
analysts at Commerzbank said the mere mention of the word had
spooked investors.
"It may become a self-fulfilling prophecy," Commerzbank
strategist David Schnautz said.
While all other euro zone yields fell on Friday, Portugal's
10-year yields rose 4 basis points to 3.45 percent
, extending a rise of some 15 bps on Thursday after
the country's budget watchdog warned of a slowdown in the
economy and a deficit that would miss EU targets.
Thursday's sell-off marked the biggest daily rise in yields
since Britain's vote to leave the European Union rattled markets
on June 24.
It is against this backdrop that investors are giving such
keen attention to a routine assessment of the country's rating
by Standard and Poor's, due to be released after markets close
on Friday.
Standard & Poor's currently rates Portugal below investment
grade at BB+, with a stable outlook. But it said at its last
review in March that it expected Lisbon's recovery to moderate
throughout 2016.
Another agency Moody's, which has the same rating and
outlook as S&P, said this week that a fragile banking sector,
stuttering economy and high debts were exerting downward
pressures on the country's rating.
Similar warnings by S&P would not bode well for bigger tests
next month.
First, Lisbon's coalition government has until Oct. 15 to
submit its 2017 budget to the European Commission. Analysts say
keeping all parties happy while tightening the belt to meet EU
demands may prove difficult.
If this creates any more friction with Brussels, it could
prove ominous for the second big test a week later, when DBRS
assesses Portugal's rating.
DBRS's BBB (low) rating for Portugal -- the only investment-
grade rank of the four ECB-recognised rating agencies -- has
been a vital prop, allowing Portuguese bonds to remain part of
the European Central Bank's 1.7 trillion euro buying programme.
The rating carries a stable outlook, giving Lisbon some
breathing space, but DBRS's sovereign ratings chief told Reuters
last month that pressures are building on Portugal's
creditworthiness.
"A number of factors are conspiring to see Portugal have by
far the highest country-specific risk sensitivity of any of the
major euro zone countries," Rabobank said in a note on Friday.
