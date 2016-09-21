* BOJ targets long-term bond yields, adds curve controls
* German yield curve near steepest in five months
* Analysts speculate ECB may follow BOJ yield targets
* Some fear end to easier monetary policy
By John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 21 Long-term euro zone bond yields
rose and curves steepened after the Bank of Japan set a
long-term rate target and "yield curve controls" in a move seen
as a shift away from money-printing.
In Germany -- the bloc's benchmark debt market -- 30-year
yields rose 4 basis points (bp) to 0.61 percent,
while 10-year yields rose 2 bps 0.01 percent and
two-year yields were flat at minus 0.66 percent.
The gap between two and 10-year yields was near its widest
in five months at 66 bps on Wednesday.
Such yield curve steepening -- which is usually symptomatic
of a broadly healthy economy and financial system -- comes as
the BOJ abandoned its base money target and pledged to keep
10-year bond yields around current levels at zero.
And even though the BOJ vowed to continue buying bonds at a
pace that ensures its holdings increase by 80 trillion yen ($781
billion) per year, some saw the move as sign that monetary
easing was reaching its limits.
"The BOJ will really struggle to reassure anyone about
disappearing policy ammunition," Societe Generale's head of
fixed income and forex strategy Vincent Chaigneau said.
The economic benefit of steeper yield curves may come
through the financial system, helping generate the inflation
that central banks have pledged to revive.
Banks make money by borrowing short-term funds cheaply and
lending at higher rates over the longer term, while steeper
curves help insurance firms and pension funds meet their
long-term commitments.
The BOJ also held off on deepening negative interest rates
on Thursday, which effectively act as a tax on banks' cash.
Some analysts have begun to suggest that the European
Central Bank may soon follow the BOJ's lead.
"Many market participants (particularly banks) are
struggling due to low yields and the flatness of the yield
curve. Could yield targeting thus be an option for the ECB, too?
We cannot rule this out," RBC's chief European macro strategist
Peter Schaffrik said.
TESTS AHEAD
Japanese 10-year bond yields rose to a
six-month high near 0.01 percent, up some 7 bps on the day, but
then fell back into negative territory in what traders said was
a sign that investors would test the BOJ's commitment to its new
target.
U.S. equivalents also rose, topping 1.70
percent, setting the precedent for the rise in euro zone yields
when markets opened on Wednesday.
The steepening was evident in most euro zone markets,
especially higher-rated bonds in France, the Netherlands and
Austria.
Yet the rise in euro zone yields could be tempered by demand
from Japanese investors, if the BOJ's policy shift pushes them
away from their country's longer-maturity bonds towards Europe
and the United States.
Analysts said expectations of this demand pushed 30-year
yields in the euro zone sharply lower on Wednesday.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)