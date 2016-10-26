(Updates prices)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Oct 26 Portugal outperformed euro zone
peers in government bond markets on Wednesday, following firm
demand at the country's first debt sale since it passed a key
ratings test at the end of last week.
Yields across the bloc were up 7-9 basis points as a
sell-off in Britain's Gilt market spilled over to the bloc, and
a gauge of inflation expectations in the world's largest
economy, the United States, hit a six-month peak as oil prices
recovered.
A Reuters report that the European Central Bank is nearly
certain to continue buying bonds beyond its March target, and to
relax its constraints on the purchases to ensure it finds enough
paper to buy, appeared to ease market nerves.
But amid the furore, Portugal's bond yields rose only
slightly, allowing them to narrow the gap with German
equivalents to their tightest in over six weeks.
Lisbon's five-year borrowing costs fell at the auction to
1.751 percent from 1.87 percent at the previous sale, after the
country last week retained its only investment-grade rating,
soothing market fears that it might lose eligibility for the
European Central Bank's bond purchases.
Rating agency DBRS on Friday maintained Portugal's credit
rating at the lowest investment grade level with a stable
outlook after months of market speculation that it could
downgrade the slow-growing, heavily indebted economy.
"The bond sale shows that Portugal can continue to fund
itself and that it can continue to benefit from the ECB's QE
programme," said Martin Van Vliet, senior rates strategist at
ING.
With the crucial ratings review out of the way, remaining
bond sales for the year were expected to go smoothly.
The country is expected to sell a further 1 billion euros
worth of debt by the end of the year.
Analysts caution that Portugal's bond market is vulnerable
to changes in risk appetite, while a weak economy and banking
sector remain headwinds.
"Nevertheless, if you look at the fundamentals, nothing has
changed really since last Friday. The fiscal situation is still
dire, growth is sluggish," said DZ Bank strategist Christian
Lenk.
Portugal's economy is expected to grow about 1 percent this
year, far below initial expectations, and many economists think
it will not rise much above that next year, causing concern as
Portugal's public debt is near 130 percent of GDP, one of the
highest in the euro zone.
Portugal's 10-year bond yield was trading at 3.21 percent
, up 1 basis point on the day and outperforming
other euro zone bond yields. It held above a six-week low hit on
Monday at around 3.05 percent as investors reacted to the DBRS
review.
Germany meanwhile sold almost 2.4 billion euros of five-year
Bobl notes, while two-year bond yields in Greece fell to 5.45
percent - their lowest level since at least early
2015.
Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Mark Heinrich