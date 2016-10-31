* Ten-year yields rise nearly 29 bps on month
* Tops any rise seen during 2015 Bund tantrum
* Investors reassess outlook as data, inflation pick up
* Rise in German yields matched by higher UK, U.S. yields
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Oct 31 German government bond yields
recorded their biggest monthly rise since 2013 on Monday, as
investors reassess the outlook for monetary policy against a
backdrop of brighter economic data.
Benchmark 10-year Bund yields edged back from near six-month
peaks hit on Friday, as news that the Federal Bureau of
Investigation is examining more emails in an inquiry into
Hillary Clinton's use of a private server lent support to
safe-haven bonds before next week's U.S. presidential election.
But the overall tone in debt markets remained fragile after
a sharp sell-off last week triggered by stronger U.S. and
European data that is seen easing pressure on major central
banks to deliver further monetary stimulus.
Preliminary data on Monday showed consumer prices in the
euro zone rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in October, in line with
expectations and up from 0.4 percent in September.
"The market has started to refocus on the possibility that
ultra-easy monetary policy will come to an end one day," said
Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank. "Today's data shows
that inflation is not completely banished."
The 10-year Bund yield traded at 0.17 percent,
flat on the day and off Friday's near six-month high of 0.217
percent.
The yield ended October with a rise of 29 basis points, the
biggest in any month since January 2013, overtaking the rise of
June 2015, which marked the peak of a sell-off in German bonds
triggered by data pointing to a pick-up in inflation.
Five-year German bond yields were at minus 0.39
percent, having risen last week above the European Central
Bank's minus 0.40 percent deposit rate which marks the cut-off
for its asset purchase scheme.
The average yield of German bonds in circulation moved back
into positive territory for the first time since June on Friday,
hitting 0.01 percent, according to data from Germany's central
bank. It was at zero percent on Monday.
TURNING POINT?
The rise in euro zone bond yields, which has revived
memories of last year's "Bund tantrum" selloff, has been
mirrored in the U.S. and Britain.
U.S. Treasury yields were set for their biggest monthly rise
since at least June last year as Britain's 10-year gilt yield
recorded its biggest rise since 2009.
Stronger-than-expected economic growth data in Britain last
week, which has dented expectations for another rate cut from
the Bank of England, was a trigger for the bond sell-off last
week.
The Federal Reserve also meets this week but is not expected
to change monetary policy before the U.S. presidential election.
Data on Friday showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace
in two years in the third quarter, supporting expectations that
the Fed will raise rates in December.
"Higher core government bond yields in October reflect a
combination of improving near-term growth prospects, especially
in the U.S. and euro zone, as well as rising inflation
expectations, rather than a short-lived 'risk-on' shift in
market sentiment," said David Riley, head of credit strategy at
BlueBay Asset Management.
Spain's bond market outperformed against its peers after
lawmakers at the weekend agreed to grant conservative leader
Mariano Rajoy a second term as prime minister, ending 10 months
of political deadlock.
The Spanish 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 1.22
percent, while Italian yields were 2 bps higher on
the day.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Larry King)