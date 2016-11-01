* Italy's 10-year yield hits highest since February
* Gap over Spanish yields biggest since 2012
* Rescue plan for bank MPS seen running out of time
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Nov 1 Italy's borrowing costs hit
eight-month highs on Tuesday with investors focused on political
risks and stuttering banking sector reforms there as anxiety
about other lower-rated euro zone nations has eased.
The formation at the weekend of a minority Spanish
government after a 10-month political stalemate has prompted
markets to throw the spotlight east to Italy instead for what
could be a nervy year-end.
The gap between Italian and Spanish 10-year borrowing costs
- viewed as a key indicator of political risk - rose on Monday
to 41.4 basis points, its highest since 2012. It hovered close
to that level at 39.5 bps at 0900 GMT on Tuesday.
Concern about Italy centres on a referendum on Dec. 4 in
which voters will decide whether to approve Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's programme of constitutional reforms to reduce the
role of the Senate and the powers of regional governments.
Polls suggest Renzi may lose the referendum, "and that would
be very bad news," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
"Since Portugal passed the DBRS ratings test and Spain now
has a minority government, Italy is where the risks lie," he
said.
Last month, Portugal came through a DBRS sovereign credit
review with its sole investment grade rating intact. Losing that
would have made it illegible for the European Central Bank's
bond-buying programme.
With the outcome of next week's U.S. presidential election
uncertain, the direction of the next ECB policy move on Dec. 8
unclear and a U.S. interest rate rise likely on Dec. 14, the
timing of the Italian referendum alone could magnify market
volatility.
All but one of 26 opinion polls published this month have
put the "no" camp ahead, with a lead ranging from one to nine
percentage points.
Renzi earlier this year said he would step down in the event
of a "no". While he has stopped making that promise in recent
months, he would come under huge pressure should he lose the
vote.
In addition, a source said on Monday that a rescue plan for
Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena will fall through if
the Tuscan bank does not give potential investors access to its
books by the end of the week.
Adding to the country's troubles, another powerful
earthquake struck over the weekend in the same central regions
that have been rocked by repeated tremors over the past two
months.
The government recently cited earthquakes and the influx of
migrants as reasons for submitting a budget plan to the European
Union that would increase Italy's structural deficit.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 4 basis points
(bps) to 1.65 percent on Tuesday, the highest since February.
Other comparative euro zone bond yields also rose between
3-4 basis points, with Ireland's hitting its highest since June,
up 4 bps at 0.69 percent.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by John Stonestreet)