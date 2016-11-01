* Italy's 10-year yield hits highest since February
* Gap over Spanish yields biggest in nearly 4yrs
* Rescue plan for bank MPS seen running out of time
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Nov 1 Italy's borrowing costs hit
eight-month highs on Tuesday with investors focused on political
risks and the country's stuttering banking reforms while anxiety
about other lower-rated euro zone nations has eased.
The formation of a minority Spanish government at the
weekend after a 10-month political stalemate has prompted
markets to throw the spotlight east to Italy instead for what
could be a nervy year-end.
The gap between Italian and Spanish 10-year borrowing costs
- viewed as a key indicator of political risk - rose on Monday
to 41.4 basis points, its highest since 2012. It hovered close
to that level at 39 bps on Tuesday.
The country has also overtaken Greece as the country most
likely to leave the euro zone, according to investors polled by
the Frankfurt-based research group Sentix, albeit with a low
probability of 9.9 percent in the next 12 months.
Concern about Italy centres on a referendum on Dec. 4 in
which voters will decide whether to approve Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's programme of constitutional reforms to reduce the
role of the Senate and the powers of regional governments.
Polls suggest Renzi may lose the referendum, "and that would
be very bad news," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
"Since Portugal passed the DBRS ratings test and Spain now
has a minority government, Italy is where the risks lie."
Last month, Portugal came through a DBRS sovereign credit
review with its sole investment-grade rating intact. Losing that
would have made its debt ineligible for the European Central
Bank's bond-buying programme.
With the outcome of next week's U.S. presidential election
uncertain, the direction of the next ECB policy move on Dec. 8
unclear and a U.S. interest rate rise likely on Dec. 14, the
timing of Italy's referendum could magnify market volatility.
All but one of 26 opinion polls published this month have
put the "no" camp ahead, with a lead ranging from one to nine
percentage points.
Renzi earlier this year said he would step down in the event
of a "no". He has stopped making that promise in recent months,
but would come under huge pressure should he lose the vote.
In addition, veteran Italian banker and former industry
minister Corrado Passera withdrew his rescue plan for Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Tuesday, accusing the
bank of obstruction and ignoring the interests of its own
shareholders.
Monte dei Paschi said Passera's decision to withdraw his
plan was based on "groundless arguments".
Adding to the country's troubles, another powerful
earthquake struck over the weekend in the same central regions
that have been rocked by repeated tremors over the past two
months.
The government recently cited earthquakes and the influx of
migrants as reasons for submitting a budget plan to the European
Union that would increase Italy's structural deficit.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 8 basis points
(bps) to 1.69 percent on Tuesday, the highest since February.
As the session went on, there was a reminder that investors
are not blind to continued issues in Spain despite the formation
of the government. The country's 10-year bonds rose by a similar
amount to 1.30 percent.
"Spain has gained quite a lot on the back of the formation
of the government - but it is still a minority government, so
it's not out of the woods yet. This is a reflection of that,"
said Martin van Vliet, rates strategist at ING.
He pointed to the need for Spain to reduce its deficit in
2017 and the economy's external indebtedness as two of the main
challenges.
