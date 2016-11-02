(Updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON Nov 2 U.S. election nerves prompted a broad rally in euro zone bonds on Wednesday, with Italy leading a dive in yields on speculation - denied by the prime minister's office - that it could delay a referendum on changes to the constitution.

Italy's Interior Minister Angelino Alfano told radio station RTL on Wednesday that he would give "great consideration" to the idea of postponing the vote due on Dec. 4 if the opposition asked it to. Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's office said it was not considering putting off the vote.

Yields on 10-year Italian bonds were down some 9 basis points at 1.59 percent on the speculation, edging back from eight-month highs hit on Tuesday and leading a broad rally in which benchmark German equivalents fell 5 basis points to 0.13 percent.

Analysts said the main driver for markets, however, was concern that Republican candidate Donald Trump was closing the gap on Democrat Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House which concludes next week.

Investors clamoured for perceived safe assets like bonds on worries of what a Trump victory might mean for foreign policy, trade relations and immigration. Clinton is viewed by the financial industry as the candidate of the status quo.

Some polls on Tuesday put Trump ahead by 1-2 percentage points in a week where the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was examining more emails in an inquiry into Clinton's use of a private server and how she handled classified information while serving as America's top diplomat.

Clinton held a 5 percentage-point lead in a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday.

"A Trump win is not anticipated by the market and could lead to uncertain outcomes for equities and bonds, and lead to a sharp rise in volatility, which is far from currently being priced in," Societe Generale strategist Vincent Chaigneau said.

Other top-rated bonds like U.S. Treasuries were also in demand, while traditional safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc strengthened.

Low-rated euro zone bonds like those in Italy initially lagged the rally in debt markets, before speculation grew about a delay to the vote on Renzi's programme of constitutional reforms to reduce the role of the Senate and the powers of regional governments.

Renzi has said he will resign if he loses, and most polls put the "No" camp ahead.

"There are many other things for the euro zone to worry about, but the biggest concern is over this referendum, so that's why there's a rally. There is still an elephant in the room but it could become a more distant elephant," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.

Spanish yields - which tend to move in close step with Italy's - also fell 9 bps to 1.21 percent, while Portugal's were down 11 bps at 3.25 percent.

Analysts said a fourth straight day of declines for oil prices also cooled inflation expectations and were seen partly driving bond yields off recent highs.

The election uncertainty in the United States will lead to closer scrutiny of the U.S. Federal Reserve's statement at the completion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

No changes to interest rates are expected. But money markets are pricing in around a 70 percent chance of the Fed raising rates in December for just the second time this decade, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Germany sold 2.506 billion euros of 10-year bonds carrying a zero percent coupon at an auction. (Editing by Catherine Evans)