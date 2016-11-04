LONDON Nov 4 The gap between U.S. and German
benchmark 10-year bond yields was at its narrowest since
September on Friday, tightened by safe-haven flows into
government bond markets as jitters mount ahead of next week's
U.S. presidential election.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell 1 basis point to 0.16
percent in early trade, pulled down by a dip in
U.S. bond yields. That narrowed the gap between the two to about
165 basis points -- its tightest since Sept. 21.
Euro zone bond yields were mostly steady, with Ireland's
10-year bond yield briefly hitting 0.70 percent,
nearing its highest level since June.
