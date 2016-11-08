LONDON Nov 8 Higher-rated euro zone bond yields
edged higher on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. presidential election
on expectations that Democrat Hillary Clinton would win, but
memories of the Brexit vote in the UK are keeping a cap on
yields.
Germany's 10-year government bond yields edged up towards
0.18 percent in early trades on Tuesday after the final
Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project showed Clinton has
about a 90 percent chance of defeating Republican Donald Trump
in the race for the White House.
Clinton is viewed by the financial industry as the candidate
of the status quo, while a Trump victory would increase
uncertainty about the future policies of the world's largest
economy.
The rise in high-rated euro zone yields fell short of recent
highs, capped by memories of Britain's referendum on European
Union membership in late June, when the result confounded the
polls.
"I don't think we're quite seeing the same level of
confidence in the markets ahead of this election," said Craig
Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. "But still, it does
appear we're quite vulnerable now to a Trump victory."
German 10-year government bond yields rose 17 basis points
(bps) in the week leading up to the June 23 UK referendum on
expectations that Britain would vote to stay in the European
Union.
When the result went the other way, yields fell a whopping
30 bps on June 24 to hit a trough of minus 0.17 percent, and
stayed in negative territory for over two months.
Bund yields have risen in recent weeks, and are now 30 bps
higher than the September trough of minus 0.16 percent, but this
is partly driven by fears that central banks are stepping back
from the aggressive stimulus of the past few years.
If Clinton wins as expected, though, this trend is likely to
continue.
"We could see a sharp rise in Bund yields in the short term
if Clinton wins, though we don't expect that trend to last for
too long, particularly if the ECB continues its asset purchase
programme beyond March 2017 as we expect," said DZ Bank
strategist Daniel Lenz.
Overnight, the most prominent hawk on the ECB's board,
Sabine Lautenschlaeger, defended the bank's ultra-loose monetary
policy, but added that she was sceptical of further interest
rate cuts or other forms of easing.
Attention is expected to shift to the Italian referendum on
constitutional reforms after the U.S. election, with Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's term in office likely hanging in the
balance.
Polls currently suggest that the Dec. 4 vote will fall
against the proposed changes.
Renzi, who called the referendum in a bid to simplify policy
making, has said in the past that he will step down if the
changes don't go through, though he has stopped making that
promise in recent times.
"Even if Renzi manages to stay in office, I think he will be
a lame duck and may struggle to get anything done until the next
election," said Lenz.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)