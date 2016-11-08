(Recasts and writes through)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and John Geddie

LONDON Nov 8 Investors sold top-rated debt in Germany and the United States on Tuesday, turning instead to riskier assets in a sign of their confidence that Democrat Hillary Clinton will triumph in the U.S. presidential election.

Clinton is viewed by the financial industry as the candidate of the status quo; a victory by Republican Donald Trump would increase uncertainty about the future policies of the world's largest economy.

The final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project showed Clinton has about a 90 percent chance of defeating Trump in the race for the White House.

Yields on top-rated German bonds, which move inversely to prices, rose in sync with their U.S. equivalents on Tuesday afternoon, while stock markets gained as money was diverted to riskier bets.

The Mexican peso, which has been a bellwether for tension around the U.S. election because of what Trump's trade and immigration policies might mean for Mexico, hit a two-month high.

While the final results will not be known until early Wednesday morning, traders were also taking heart from details on state turnout, which they said hinted at a Clinton win.

However, some caution remained. The memory of Britain's referendum on European Union membership in late June - when the vote to leave confounded the polls - is still fresh in investors' minds.

"The outcome of the US Presidential election is of far greater global significance than the UK referendum on EU membership, but the Brexit vote nonetheless may prove instructive as to the short-term market reaction to a Trump victory," said David Riley, head of credit strategy at BlueBay Asset Management.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bond was at a one-week high of 0.19 percent on Tuesday, up 4 basis points on the day. The U.S. equivalents also struck one-week highs, up 4 bps at 1.87 percent.

But markets have been taken by surprise before. German 10-year government bond yields rose 17 bps in the week leading up to Britain's June 23 referendum on expectations it would vote to stay in the European Union.

When the result went the other way, yields plunged 30 bps on June 24 to hit a trough of minus 0.17 percent, then stayed in negative territory for more than two months.

Bund yields have risen in recent weeks, and are now more than 30 bps higher than the September trough of minus 0.16 percent, but that is partly driven by fears that central banks are stepping back from the aggressive stimulus of the past few years.

If Clinton wins as expected, though, this trend is likely to continue.

"We could see a sharp rise in Bund yields in the short term if Clinton wins, though we don't expect that trend to last for too long, particularly if the ECB continues its asset purchase programme beyond March 2017 as we expect," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

Overnight, the most prominent hawk on the ECB's board, Sabine Lautenschlaeger, defended the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy but said she was sceptical of further interest rate cuts or other forms of easing.

Attention is expected to shift to an Italian referendum on constitutional reforms after the U.S. election, with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's term in office likely hanging in the balance.

Polls currently suggest that the Dec. 4 vote will fall against the proposed changes.

Renzi, who called the referendum in a bid to simplify policy making, has said in the past that he will step down if the changes don't go through, though he has stopped making that promise in recent times.

"Even if Renzi manages to stay in office, I think he will be a lame duck and may struggle to get anything done until the next election," said Lenz.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and John Geddie; Editing by Jon Boyle, Larry King)