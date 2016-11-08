(Recasts and writes through)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan and John Geddie
LONDON Nov 8 Investors sold top-rated debt in
Germany and the United States on Tuesday, turning instead to
riskier assets in a sign of their confidence that Democrat
Hillary Clinton will triumph in the U.S. presidential election.
Clinton is viewed by the financial industry as the candidate
of the status quo; a victory by Republican Donald Trump would
increase uncertainty about the future policies of the world's
largest economy.
The final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project showed
Clinton has about a 90 percent chance of defeating Trump in the
race for the White House.
Yields on top-rated German bonds, which move inversely to
prices, rose in sync with their U.S. equivalents on Tuesday
afternoon, while stock markets gained as money was diverted to
riskier bets.
The Mexican peso, which has been a bellwether for
tension around the U.S. election because of what Trump's trade
and immigration policies might mean for Mexico, hit a two-month
high.
While the final results will not be known until early
Wednesday morning, traders were also taking heart from details
on state turnout, which they said hinted at a Clinton win.
However, some caution remained. The memory of Britain's
referendum on European Union membership in late June - when the
vote to leave confounded the polls - is still fresh in
investors' minds.
"The outcome of the US Presidential election is of far
greater global significance than the UK referendum on EU
membership, but the Brexit vote nonetheless may prove
instructive as to the short-term market reaction to a Trump
victory," said David Riley, head of credit strategy at BlueBay
Asset Management.
The yield on Germany's 10-year bond was at a one-week high
of 0.19 percent on Tuesday, up 4 basis points on
the day. The U.S. equivalents also struck one-week highs, up 4
bps at 1.87 percent.
But markets have been taken by surprise before. German
10-year government bond yields rose 17 bps in the week leading
up to Britain's June 23 referendum on expectations it would vote
to stay in the European Union.
When the result went the other way, yields plunged 30 bps on
June 24 to hit a trough of minus 0.17 percent, then stayed in
negative territory for more than two months.
Bund yields have risen in recent weeks, and are now more
than 30 bps higher than the September trough of minus 0.16
percent, but that is partly driven by fears that central banks
are stepping back from the aggressive stimulus of the past few
years.
If Clinton wins as expected, though, this trend is likely to
continue.
"We could see a sharp rise in Bund yields in the short term
if Clinton wins, though we don't expect that trend to last for
too long, particularly if the ECB continues its asset purchase
programme beyond March 2017 as we expect," said DZ Bank
strategist Daniel Lenz.
Overnight, the most prominent hawk on the ECB's board,
Sabine Lautenschlaeger, defended the bank's ultra-loose monetary
policy but said she was sceptical of further interest rate cuts
or other forms of easing.
Attention is expected to shift to an Italian referendum on
constitutional reforms after the U.S. election, with Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's term in office likely hanging in the
balance.
Polls currently suggest that the Dec. 4 vote will fall
against the proposed changes.
Renzi, who called the referendum in a bid to simplify policy
making, has said in the past that he will step down if the
changes don't go through, though he has stopped making that
promise in recent times.
"Even if Renzi manages to stay in office, I think he will be
a lame duck and may struggle to get anything done until the next
election," said Lenz.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and John Geddie; Editing by
Jon Boyle, Larry King)