South Africa's National Treasury appoints acting director-general
JOHANNESBURG, May 15 South Africa's National Treasury has appointed Dondo Mogajane as its acting director-general, it said in on Monday.
LONDON Nov 11 Italian government bond yields rose to their highest level in over a year on Friday ahead of a key ratings review and a planned sale of Italian government bonds via auctions.
The country's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much as 9 basis points in early trades to 1.92 percent, before retreating a touch to 1.88 percent by 0815 GMT, still up 5 bps on the day.
Italy is also bracing for a crucial constitution referendum early next month and Friday's move came in tandem with a broad sell off across the euro zone with most government bonds up 5-8 basis points and extending multi-month highs.
Germany's 10-year bond, the region's benchmark, saw its yield rise 5.4 bps to 0.33 percent by 0815 GMT. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Marc Jones)
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil prices, led a broad rally.