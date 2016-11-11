* Investors bet Trump's policies will fuel inflation

* Italy's 10-year yield hits highest since Sept 2015

* Selloff hits other bonds

* French yields set for biggest weekly rise since 2015 (Updates after Standard & Poors report on Italy)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Nov 11 Italian bond yields hit their highest level in over a year on Friday, bearing the brunt of a broad market selloff as investors took the view that the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will push up inflation.

Italy was also in focus ahead of a constitutional referendum on Dec. 4 on which Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has staked his political future.

Republican Trump's shock election victory has underscored the rise of anti-establishment sentiment, and investors believe Italy's referendum could move the maverick 5-Star Movement closer to power.

With these concerns weighing on the market, the Italian government's borrowing costs jumped at an auction, and ten-year bond yields rose more than 13 basis points to 1.99 percent , their highest since September 2015.

That put them on track for their biggest weekly jump since June 2015, when a sell-off in euro zone bonds was at its peak, and widened the gap over top-rated German Bund yields to 166 bps, its highest since October 2014.

"The Italy spread to Bunds is now comparable to the levels in 2015 when it looked like Greece was really on the cusp of leaving the euro zone," said Mark Dowding, co-head of investment-grade debt at BlueBay Asset Management.

"It's an ugly reminder for the euro zone of the kind of issues it faces - and we are left wondering at what level will domestic investors step in and support the BTP market."

Standard & Poor's on Friday confirmed its BBB- rating on Italy with a stable outlook, while cutting its growth forecasts for its chronically sluggish economy to 0.9 percent from 1.1 percent this year and to 0.8 percent from 1.3 percent for 2017.

S&P said Renzi's plan to reduce the role of the Senate and centralise decision-making could help political stability and effectiveness, but a rejection of the referendum would not be significant for Italy's creditworthiness unless it led to a reversal of structural reforms.

BROAD ROUT

The rise in Italy's bond yields on Friday came in tandem with a broad bond sell-off across the euro zone, with most yields up 3-13 bps at multi-month highs.

Some $1 trillion has been wiped off global bonds this week, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch indexes, with the trigger an expectation that Trump's economic policies will push up inflation.

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields are up 38 basis points and on track for their biggest weekly increase since January 2009.

German benchmark 10-year Bund yields have risen 18 bps and are on track for the biggest weekly rise in almost a year.

Concerns that European voters will reject the political mainstream are not confined to Italy. French bonds were among the day's biggest losers on the possibility that far-right leader Marine Le Pen will mount a stronger bid for the presidency next year following Trump's triumph.

France's 10-year bond yield rose to its highest since January, hitting a peak of almost 0.80 percent. It is poised to end the week with a rise of 29 bps, the biggest weekly rise since June 2015.

"France seemed to fare particularly poorly in this environment as concerns were voiced in the press about the risk of seeing Le Pen becoming president at next spring's presidential elections," said Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet.

Investors are also starting to price in a slim chance the ECB will raise borrowing costs next year for the first time since 2011, with bets reinforced by signs that inflation expectations are rising.

The euro zone's long-term inflation gauge, the five-year five-year breakeven forward, was at its highest level since January on Friday, at 1.5594 percent.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Additional reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by John Stonestreet and Hugh Lawson)