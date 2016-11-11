* Investors bet Trump's policies will fuel inflation
* Italy's 10-year yield hits highest since Sept 2015
* Selloff hits other bonds
* French yields set for biggest weekly rise since 2015
(Updates after Standard & Poors report on Italy)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Nov 11 Italian bond yields hit their
highest level in over a year on Friday, bearing the brunt of a
broad market selloff as investors took the view that the
policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will push up
inflation.
Italy was also in focus ahead of a constitutional referendum
on Dec. 4 on which Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has staked his
political future.
Republican Trump's shock election victory has underscored
the rise of anti-establishment sentiment, and investors believe
Italy's referendum could move the maverick 5-Star Movement
closer to power.
With these concerns weighing on the market, the Italian
government's borrowing costs jumped at an auction, and ten-year
bond yields rose more than 13 basis points to 1.99 percent
, their highest since September 2015.
That put them on track for their biggest weekly jump since
June 2015, when a sell-off in euro zone bonds was at its peak,
and widened the gap over top-rated German Bund yields to 166
bps, its highest since October 2014.
"The Italy spread to Bunds is now comparable to the levels
in 2015 when it looked like Greece was really on the cusp of
leaving the euro zone," said Mark Dowding, co-head of
investment-grade debt at BlueBay Asset Management.
"It's an ugly reminder for the euro zone of the kind of
issues it faces - and we are left wondering at what level will
domestic investors step in and support the BTP market."
Standard & Poor's on Friday confirmed its BBB- rating on
Italy with a stable outlook, while cutting its growth forecasts
for its chronically sluggish economy to 0.9 percent from 1.1
percent this year and to 0.8 percent from 1.3 percent for 2017.
S&P said Renzi's plan to reduce the role of the Senate and
centralise decision-making could help political stability and
effectiveness, but a rejection of the referendum would not be
significant for Italy's creditworthiness unless it led to a
reversal of structural reforms.
BROAD ROUT
The rise in Italy's bond yields on Friday came in tandem
with a broad bond sell-off across the euro zone, with most
yields up 3-13 bps at multi-month highs.
Some $1 trillion has been wiped off global bonds this week,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch indexes, with the
trigger an expectation that Trump's economic policies will push
up inflation.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields are up 38 basis points and on
track for their biggest weekly increase since January 2009.
German benchmark 10-year Bund yields have
risen 18 bps and are on track for the biggest weekly rise in
almost a year.
Concerns that European voters will reject the political
mainstream are not confined to Italy. French bonds were among
the day's biggest losers on the possibility that far-right
leader Marine Le Pen will mount a stronger bid for the
presidency next year following Trump's triumph.
France's 10-year bond yield rose to its highest since
January, hitting a peak of almost 0.80 percent. It
is poised to end the week with a rise of 29 bps, the biggest
weekly rise since June 2015.
"France seemed to fare particularly poorly in this
environment as concerns were voiced in the press about the risk
of seeing Le Pen becoming president at next spring's
presidential elections," said Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet.
Investors are also starting to price in a slim chance the
ECB will raise borrowing costs next year for the first time
since 2011, with bets reinforced by signs that inflation
expectations are rising.
The euro zone's long-term inflation gauge, the five-year
five-year breakeven forward, was at its highest
level since January on Friday, at 1.5594 percent.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by John
Stonestreet and Hugh Lawson)