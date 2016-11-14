LONDON Nov 14 German government bond yields
rose to their highest since January on Monday, extending their
biggest weekly rise this year, as investors maintained the view
that policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will push up
inflation.
Ten-year German yields, the euro zone benchmark, rose 5
basis points to 0.36 percent, having jumped 18 bps
last week after Trump's shock win.
All other euro zone yields rose 3-6 basis points in early
trading, most to multi-month highs, according to Tradeweb.
"It is a continuation of this recent trend. There are still
these expectations that inflation could go up if the U.S. takes
a more expansionary fiscal stance," DZ Bank strategist Daniel
Lenz said.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Karin Strohecker)